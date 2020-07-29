All Care Health Center offers pair of COVID-19 testing options; Mills County urges residents to wear face coverings

The clinic also helps those without a phone. Burhenne mentioned one example, where a resident was looking to move from one homeless shelter to another, but needed a negative test to do so and didn’t have a phone or email. All Care was able to set up a test and printed off results.

“We try to help everyone get tested,” Burhenne said.

On Tuesday, David Brunker of Council Bluffs stopped by for a COVID-19 test. Brunker, who gave the Nonpareil permission to use his name and take photos, said the convenience of being able to walk up, quickly schedule a test and get tested was a benefit.

“From what I’ve heard, some times it can take a while to get a test set up,” he said. “Some of us little guys can’t afford to be off work for too long before you start to feel the pinch.”

Pottawattamie County listed five new positive cases of COVID-19 over a roughly 24-hour period Tuesday afternoon, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

At 3 p.m., the state COVID-19 website listed 1,051 cases out of 13,557 tests. The positive rate again increased slightly, to 7.8%.