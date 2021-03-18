All Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Reynolds says

JOHNSTON — All Iowans should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.
Reynolds said so long as the federal government fulfills its projected allotment of vaccine doses to Iowa in the meantime, the state will open eligibility for the vaccine to all Iowans.
“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing that each of us can do to ensure that our state’s recovery from COVID-19 is both strong and sustainable. We all want life to bet back to normal,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference at Iowa PBS studios.
Reynolds said widespread vaccination is the key to Iowa businesses rebounding, in-person graduation ceremonies being held, full attendance at churches and families reuniting.
“All these things are possible, and soon. But like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good,” Reynolds said, encouraging all Iowans to pledge to get vaccinated and encourage their family, friends and co-workers to do the same.
Iowans who will become eligible on April 5 should not yet attempt to schedule a vaccination appointment. Reynolds said she will provide another update next week after another conference call with federal officials.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant echoed the governor.
“On April 5 don’t expect to get shots that day. But appointments will be forthcoming as vaccine becomes available,” he said.
Wyant said the county will be prepared to vaccinate the general population by Reynolds’ targeted date, noting, “that falls in line with what our demand is.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 8,113 county residents had initiated a two-dose vaccination (either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech) and 9,247 had completed the series, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data at coronavirus.iowa.gov. An additional 750 had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Statewide, more than 425,000 Iowans have completed their COVID-19 vaccination and another 320,000-plus have received the first dose of the vaccines that require two doses, according to state data.
As supply of the vaccine has been limited since the rollout started in December, the state prioritized different population groups to become eligible to receive the vaccine: it started with health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, then expanded to include older Iowans, first responders, teachers and education staff, food processing and manufacturing workers, and correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.
Eligibility earlier this month was expanded to include any adult Iowans with a serious health condition.
Roughly 2.1 million Iowans are 18 or older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are authorized for people ages 18 and up, while Pfizer’s has been cleared for those 16 and up.
Reynolds and interim state public health director Kelly Garcia expressed confidence the state and local public health departments, in conjunction with private health care partners, will be prepared for the influx of Iowans hoping to make a vaccine appointment starting April 5. Garcia said the capacity to move more doses is there; the challenge has been having sufficient supply to distribute.
“We’re working on it every day. Every single day,” Reynolds said. She said the state is constantly working with different partners in the private business and nonprofit sectors in order to expand the distribution of vaccines as more doses become available. “We’re continually looking for those partnerships.”
In Pottawattamie County, the next county first-dose clinic open to the phase 1A and phase 1B populations, along with residents 65 and older and those 18 to 64 with medical conditions, will be held on Saturday. Appointments are full. Wyant said the next such clinic will be held on April 3.
Area pharmacies are also taking appointments for those populations. For information on providers, go to coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/vaccineinformation#VaccineProviders.
The county had 1,512 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon, with 11,019 positive cases out of 107,273 total tests and 9,507 recoveries. There have been 149 deaths.
The 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 6.1%.
More variant cases confirmed
An additional 38 cases of the COVID-19 variant have been confirmed by the state public health department.
Infectious disease experts believe this new version of the virus, often called the U.K. variant because it was first detected there, spreads more rapidly.
Early testing indicates the existing COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the new variant.
The state public health department encouraged Iowans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available, and to continue to practice safe public health behaviors like washing hands, maintaining six feet of social distance, wearing a face covering in public, and staying home when feeling sick.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.