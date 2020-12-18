Alligator or no alligator? That was a big question in August; state's virus tracking called into question as students, staff prepared for start of unusual school year

The day following the post, multiple area residents stopped by Big Lake Park trying to catch a glimpse of the alleged alligators. Just before 3:45 p.m., Murphy sent a follow-up email saying that a DNR representative’s trip to Big Lake was uneventful.

“The conservation officer didn’t locate an alligator, but did see some logs in the water that may look like the back of an alligator,” Murphy said. “There were also fish swimming close to the surface that may have given the appearance of what the reports were of baby alligators, as well.”

Andrew O’Dell, who said he saw “six or seven” total alligators — including a bigger mother gator — was frustrated that people doubted his story.

A Florida native, O’Dell firmly said he knows what an alligator looks like. There’s no way he was mistaken, he added.

“I was born and raised in Florida, and I wrestled gators my whole entire life when I was growing up,” he said. “Same with iguanas and all sorts of other exotic animals; black racers, rattlesnakes — pretty much any kind of reptile I could get my hands on catchin’ ‘em.