Alligator or no alligator? That was a big question in August; state's virus tracking called into question as students, staff prepared for start of unusual school year

The Nonpareil’s highest tracking story in August had a weirdness factor that was undeniable: a report that one or more alligators were calling Big Lake home.
On Aug. 12, a Facebook post claiming a man and his son saw the animals swimming about while out for a kayaking adventure started spreading like wildfire. The post was accompanied by a few low-resolution pictures of one supposed alligator.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources came to Council Bluffs to investigate; however, organization representatives weren’t sold on the story.
“We have a staff member headed that way to look into this; however, we have not confirmed anything,” DNR Communications Director Alex Murphy said after the initial Facebook post. “We believe it is highly unlikely, but we are checking into it to be sure.”
The post, shared hundreds of times by Jennifer O’Dell, said:
“The boys had a crazy adventure out at big lake tonight ... We purchased kayaks the other night so they wanted to just quick test them out and they end up running into alligators out at big Lake on the back side ... And when I say alligators I mean like several babies and a big momma ... So we called it in to DNR ... Please b careful everyone that’s out there ... They had no problems coming close to the kayaks …”
The day following the post, multiple area residents stopped by Big Lake Park trying to catch a glimpse of the alleged alligators. Just before 3:45 p.m., Murphy sent a follow-up email saying that a DNR representative’s trip to Big Lake was uneventful.
“The conservation officer didn’t locate an alligator, but did see some logs in the water that may look like the back of an alligator,” Murphy said. “There were also fish swimming close to the surface that may have given the appearance of what the reports were of baby alligators, as well.”
Andrew O’Dell, who said he saw “six or seven” total alligators — including a bigger mother gator — was frustrated that people doubted his story.
A Florida native, O’Dell firmly said he knows what an alligator looks like. There’s no way he was mistaken, he added.
“I was born and raised in Florida, and I wrestled gators my whole entire life when I was growing up,” he said. “Same with iguanas and all sorts of other exotic animals; black racers, rattlesnakes — pretty much any kind of reptile I could get my hands on catchin’ ‘em.
“And there are logs out there, quite a few railroad ties and a whole bunch of other debris out there … But I know the difference between a turtle and a log and a gator and a frog and a fish.”
In other happenings, it was reported Aug. 19 that a major glitch was identified with the state’s COVID-19 data tracking. The numbers were skewed because some people tested negative earlier but recently tested positive. Iowa’s system had been recording their new positive results as having happened when their original negative results were reported.
The glitch was discovered by Iowa City nurse practitioner Dana Jones, who told the AP, “It’s just horrifying. We have no idea what’s going on, really.”
The current curve in August looked flatter than it should have and the recent rates of positive tests were lower than they should be, Jones told the AP at the time.
Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department said the glitch didn’t dramatically change his perception of the then-current state of the pandemic in Pottawattamie County. He did note that he talked with state officials, and that, “the state offered little explanation, other than they were working to correct a problem.”
“The number of people who would’ve gotten multiple tests would’ve been fairly small,” he said, noting that the number of tests in the county is still well behind the county’s population of more than 93,000. “As far as our percentage wise, it would not have thrown us off much. I haven’t seen any big effect on our area from that.”
The software problems were addressed and fixed by state officials in the following days, the Associated Press reported.
Also noteworthy in August was the state recording its 1,000th COVID-related death. Locally, Council Bluffs Schools announced students could return on an all-virtual plan or hybrid plan, in which groups of students would be in school for part of the week and learning remotely from home during the other. Other schools in the city returned at five-day a week, in-person schedules.
