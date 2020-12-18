April saw first Pott. County resident die of COVID-19 as restrictions tighten at local hospitals, county playgrounds

An unfortunate milestone was reached in April when the first Pottawattamie County resident died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
On April 14, the Nonpareil confirmed and reported that a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 died on a Sunday at an area hospital.
The woman was the sixth reported case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the county. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions and had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since April 7, according to Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.
“We are sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County. It’s sad, an unfortunate to happen over the holiday weekend,” Wyant said at the time. “The family of this individual is in our thoughts and prayers.”
The woman did not have contact with a known COVID-19 case nor was her case related to travel, meaning she contracted the disease through community spread. She tested positive on March 30.
Earlier in the month, action by officials started ramping up in response to the ongoing pandemic in an effort to mitigate risk. On April 2, Pottawattamie County Conservation made the call to close playground facilities at county parks.
The conservation department said after working with Pottawattamie County Public Health, the decision to close playgrounds was made. Trails and campgrounds at Botna Bend Park in Hancock, Arrowhead Park in Neola and Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek remained open for public use.
Also in April, hospitals in the Bluffs-Omaha area cracked down on hospital visitors. CHI Health and Methodist Health System announced in early April that the two health systems were implementing the policies at their hospitals and clinics.
The decision marks how quickly things were changing as the coronavirus pandemic continued. Hospital system officials at the time said managing even limited visitations was difficult.
Kathy Bressler, chief operating officer of CHI Health, said the hospitals recognized the importance of visitors to a patient’s well-being, but the risk of infection to staff and patients was simply too great.
Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, echoed those thoughts during an April interview.
“In these extreme times, extreme measures need to be taken,” he said. “By restricting visitors to our campuses, it really does help ensure the safety of our patients, our staff and, more importantly, our community.”
Though COVID-19 headlines dominated the Nonpareil’s April publications, there were other noteworthy stories, one being the death of 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield, who died on April 15 after being struck by a car.
At around 6:30 p.m. that evening, officers were called to the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues in reference to a hit-and-run accident. Upon arrival, officers found Quinten Brownfield lying in the roadway bleeding from head wounds.
Council Bluffs Police Department representatives said the child was riding a scooter and traveled through an intersection at the same time as the vehicle, resulting in the child hitting the side of the vehicle before rolling under it, resulting in his fatal injuries.
In August, Omaha’s Troy Pokorny, 37, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and not having a valid driver’s license. The case is ongoing.
