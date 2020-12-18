April saw first Pott. County resident die of COVID-19 as restrictions tighten at local hospitals, county playgrounds

An unfortunate milestone was reached in April when the first Pottawattamie County resident died as a result of COVID-19 complications.

On April 14, the Nonpareil confirmed and reported that a Council Bluffs woman between 61 and 80 died on a Sunday at an area hospital.

The woman was the sixth reported case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the county. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions and had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit since April 7, according to Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department.

“We are sad to report the first COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County. It’s sad, an unfortunate to happen over the holiday weekend,” Wyant said at the time. “The family of this individual is in our thoughts and prayers.”

The woman did not have contact with a known COVID-19 case nor was her case related to travel, meaning she contracted the disease through community spread. She tested positive on March 30.

Earlier in the month, action by officials started ramping up in response to the ongoing pandemic in an effort to mitigate risk. On April 2, Pottawattamie County Conservation made the call to close playground facilities at county parks.