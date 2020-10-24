Area schools report low COVID-19 numbers, no cases at Heartland Christian

In its second week back from the implemented at-home learning period, Heartland Christian Schools is showing positive signs in relation to students not contracting COVID-19.

Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School, said the facility currently has no students absent as a result of the coronavirus.

“We implemented a mandatory mask requirement at the advice of the county health department; it has been an adjustment, but all of our staff and students have acclimated well to the new and temporal procedure,” Gray said through an emailed statement to the Nonpareil. “Our hope and prayer is that we can get through the next few months, and possibly see some normalcy return to how we operate as Heartland Christian School.

“We are navigating in an unprecedented time with caution, and our staff, students and parents have been very supportive of what we are trying to accomplish — in-class instruction.”

Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the Council Bluffs Community Schools District, noted that the district’s updated online dashboard now reflects seven student positives, as well as five staff.

