Area schools report low COVID-19 numbers, no cases at Heartland Christian

In its second week back from the implemented at-home learning period, Heartland Christian Schools is showing positive signs in relation to students not contracting COVID-19.
Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School, said the facility currently has no students absent as a result of the coronavirus.
“We implemented a mandatory mask requirement at the advice of the county health department; it has been an adjustment, but all of our staff and students have acclimated well to the new and temporal procedure,” Gray said through an emailed statement to the Nonpareil. “Our hope and prayer is that we can get through the next few months, and possibly see some normalcy return to how we operate as Heartland Christian School.
“We are navigating in an unprecedented time with caution, and our staff, students and parents have been very supportive of what we are trying to accomplish — in-class instruction.”
Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the Council Bluffs Community Schools District, noted that the district’s updated online dashboard now reflects seven student positives, as well as five staff.
Eric Knost, superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, highlighted the low numbers of positive coronavirus cases being seen districtwide.
“All of our buildings are well under five positive cases each,” Knost said. “We have consistently maintained very low numbers, and this week was no exception.”
No figures were provided from St. Albert Catholics Schools, per orders of the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. The Iowa School for the Deaf also provided no figures, under the direction of state officials, as the school has fewer than 100 students.
Iowa Western Community College provides updated COVID-19 figures each Monday.
The 14-day rolling average for school districts in Pottawattamie County, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, sat at 12%
In Pottawattamie County as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, there were 26,180 tests listed, resulting in 3,142 positives and 2,296 recoveries.
The county COVID-19-related death total remained at 44, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
