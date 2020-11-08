Army veteran Drey volunteered for the draft in 1966

Veteran Thomas Drey, originally from Early, served two years in the Army after graduating college.

He graduated in 1966 with a degree in accounting from the College of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota — now named University of St. Thomas.

After graduating he went and volunteered for the draft.

Drey, originally from Early, volunteered to enlist, to avoid the draft, but wasn’t able to enlist due to pain from a kidney stone. He was able to enlist in 1967 when the issue had cleared. He was 23 at the time.

“It was a time when President (Lyndon B.) Johnson was drafting 60,000 a month,” he said. “Some chose to go into the National Guard to avoid being drafted.”

“I probably would’ve been drafted anyway with being the oldest on the list in the county,” he said. “With the draft they start with the oldest and work their way down. They don’t want to take the youngest unless they have to.”

Drey served for a little under two years in the Army — spending one year at Fort Bliss in Texas and nine months in Vietnam.

Drey was in combat support in Vietnam, and his role was personnel and guard duty.