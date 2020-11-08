Army veteran Drey volunteered for the draft in 1966

Veteran Thomas Drey, originally from Early, served two years in the Army after graduating college.
He graduated in 1966 with a degree in accounting from the College of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota — now named University of St. Thomas.
After graduating he went and volunteered for the draft.
Drey, originally from Early, volunteered to enlist, to avoid the draft, but wasn’t able to enlist due to pain from a kidney stone. He was able to enlist in 1967 when the issue had cleared. He was 23 at the time.
“It was a time when President (Lyndon B.) Johnson was drafting 60,000 a month,” he said. “Some chose to go into the National Guard to avoid being drafted.”
“I probably would’ve been drafted anyway with being the oldest on the list in the county,” he said. “With the draft they start with the oldest and work their way down. They don’t want to take the youngest unless they have to.”
Drey served for a little under two years in the Army — spending one year at Fort Bliss in Texas and nine months in Vietnam.
Drey was in combat support in Vietnam, and his role was personnel and guard duty.
“You start out as a private, an E1, and I worked my way up to SP 4, which was Specialist 4,” he said.
He was able to use his GI Bill benefits to leave the army three months early to get his MBA at Creighton University.
“If you enlisted in the Army you were able to pick what school you wanted to go to,” he said. “Medics, cooking, finance, radio operators all of that was needed.”
While working on his MBA, Drey had an internship at Mutual of Omaha. After graduating he started a job with Mutual of Omaha as a Certified Public Accountant and moved to Council Bluffs in 1975.
He worked as a CPA for 20 years.
Drey has multiple medals and honors — Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
