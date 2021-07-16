At-home COVID-19 tests now available in Pottawattamie County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once coronavirus.iowa.gov is decommissioned later this summer, COVID-19 reporting will transition to a format similar to the state public health department’s weekly influenza report, state officials said.

The change comes as a number of state and federal agencies reduce reporting frequency, but also as a more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the Gazette reported. Because of the variant, some public health officials have advised continued masking in indoor public places.

Nebraska has also reduced its reporting to weekly.

Wyant told the Nonpareil the county has seen three Delta cases so far.

“We didn’t see a huge spread. I think that’s in large part thanks to vaccinations,” he said of the variant’s impact thus far in the county.

Of the eligible population, 45% of the county has been fully vaccinated, Wyant said. That number will rise to 47% when those who’ve received the first of a two-dose series receive their second shot, he added.

“Our goal has been to hit 60% of the population. We haven’t come across vaccine hesitancy, it’s been making it convenient, meeting people where they’re at,” Wyant said. “I still feel like we’re on a good course.”