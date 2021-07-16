At-home COVID-19 tests now available in Pottawattamie County

At-home COVID-19 tests are now available in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health is offering home test kits as of today, as the state ends the Test Iowa program.
Earlier this week the Iowa Department of Public Health said the at-home testing program is a partnership between the department and the State Hygienic Lab. Iowans will be able to receive a free test kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS and receive results through email.
Tests are available at the Pottawattamie County Public Health Clinic, 600 S. Fourth St. Residents are asked to call ahead — 712-242-1155 — and a test will be taken to their vehicle.
“We are requesting that they call ahead so we can deliver them to their vehicle to prevent potentially symptomatic individuals coming into the building,” Public Health Director Matt Wyant said.
Wyant said the county has been happy to see COVID-19 infection numbers remain relatively low.
As of Wednesday, the county was at a 6.8% 14-day positivity rate, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. As of July 7, the state has updated COVID-19 data on a weekly basis, instead of multiple times per day.
Data on long-term outbreaks, serology, occupation data, underlying health conditions and Test Iowa assessments were also removed from coronavirus.iowa.gov, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported at the time.
Once coronavirus.iowa.gov is decommissioned later this summer, COVID-19 reporting will transition to a format similar to the state public health department’s weekly influenza report, state officials said.
The change comes as a number of state and federal agencies reduce reporting frequency, but also as a more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the Gazette reported. Because of the variant, some public health officials have advised continued masking in indoor public places.
Nebraska has also reduced its reporting to weekly.
Wyant told the Nonpareil the county has seen three Delta cases so far.
“We didn’t see a huge spread. I think that’s in large part thanks to vaccinations,” he said of the variant’s impact thus far in the county.
Of the eligible population, 45% of the county has been fully vaccinated, Wyant said. That number will rise to 47% when those who’ve received the first of a two-dose series receive their second shot, he added.
“Our goal has been to hit 60% of the population. We haven’t come across vaccine hesitancy, it’s been making it convenient, meeting people where they’re at,” Wyant said. “I still feel like we’re on a good course.”
The county continues to work with businesses and organizations on vaccination clinics. Wyant said those interested can call the department to set up a clinic.