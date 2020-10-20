Audit faults Iowa's move to spend virus aid on $21M software

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sand said that his review found that Iowa's spending would not qualify under federal rules because the expenses were not incurred “due to the public health emergency" as required. He said the purpose of the program — to modernize the state's human resources and accounting technology — did not change once the coronavirus emerged.

A spokesman for the governor didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

Democratic lawmakers said they were blindsided last year by the state's decision to skip a traditional bidding process and contract with Workday, which has already been used by the Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa State University. Reynolds has said that her former chief of staff, a lobbyist for Workday, “had nothing to do" with the state's decision, which she says was part of a necessary upgrade of outdated information technology infrastructure.

Also on Monday, Sand said the governor's decision to spend $448,449 in pandemic relief funds on staff salaries “was questionable" and he encouraged her to halt the practice.

Sand said employees' salaries may qualify for the funds only if the work they are doing is directly related to the pandemic, tracked separately from their ordinary work and supported by documentation.