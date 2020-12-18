Business Story of the Year: Kamp, Mainwaring take over venerable Council Bluffs institutions

“He’s taken the time to get out and meet with different businesses in the community, different entities in the community, different organizations,” Knipsel said. “I couldn’t expect anything more from him. We expected a lot, and he’s exceeded expectations.”

Both said they look forward to their organizations working together to continue helping Council Bluffs prosper and grow.

Kamp said much of his focus will be what he called the three pillars of a good chamber: workforce development, existing industry and public policy.

Looking toward his future in the role, Kamp said, “The underlying tone of everything I do going forward is — partnerships and collaborations are paramount.”

Mainwaring’s no stranger to Iowa West, often working with the foundation on a variety of projects she’s been involved with in Council Bluffs. She credited the foundation for working with city leaders in the public and private sector to help the city grow its amenities.