Business Story of the Year: Kamp, Mainwaring take over venerable Council Bluffs institutions

Two new faces are leading two of the most influential organizations in Council Bluffs.
Drew Kamp took over as president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce in early August, replacing interim leader Tom Hanafan. And Brenda Mainwaring took over as president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation in September, replacing Pete Tulipana, who’d led the organization for about eight years.
The new president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation has spent her first months on the job connecting with area movers and shakers across a variety of sectors, gathering input on the direction the foundation. It includes meetings with foundation board members, elected officials, partner organizations, community advisory groups, local community leaders, business owners and anyone else “that has a vested interest in the community.”
“Where they think we are, and where they think we should be,” Mainwaring said.
Where is Iowa West?
“I think the foundation is really at a pivot point,” she said, noting that community engagement activities and surveys completed around five years ago have come to fruition. “A lot of those projects identified as community priorities have been completed.”
Rick Killion, past president of the Iowa West Racing Association and chair of the search committee, said Mainwaring was a great fit for the job.
“In Brenda, we found a candidate who is both familiar with the community and has a reputation for getting things done,” Killion said. “Her passion for collaboration, coupled with her many accomplishments in both the public and private sector, made her the perfect fit to be our next leader. We are confident she will continue the forward momentum of the Foundation.”
Kamp’s first months on the job were similar.
“It’s really been a lot of good opportunities to interact with some really people throughout the community, including the chamber board, city and county elected officials, hospital leadership, The 712 Initiative, the Iowa West Foundation, YMCA, Iowa Western and school district leaders and others,” he said. “Really the heavy hitters that are helping the current and future environment of the community. I’ve been getting a good broad cross section. That’s been invaluable to help me understand where we’re at, and format the vision of where we need to go.”
Kamp said the reception has been positive.
“One thing I’ll say, I’ve been so welcomed here. To say I’ve been welcomed with open arms is an understatement,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’ve been here longer than I have.”
Chamber board President Judd Knipsel said Kamp has “jumped right in and fully embraced his role as the chamber CEO.”
“He’s taken the time to get out and meet with different businesses in the community, different entities in the community, different organizations,” Knipsel said. “I couldn’t expect anything more from him. We expected a lot, and he’s exceeded expectations.”
Both said they look forward to their organizations working together to continue helping Council Bluffs prosper and grow.
Kamp said much of his focus will be what he called the three pillars of a good chamber: workforce development, existing industry and public policy.
Looking toward his future in the role, Kamp said, “The underlying tone of everything I do going forward is — partnerships and collaborations are paramount.”
Mainwaring’s no stranger to Iowa West, often working with the foundation on a variety of projects she’s been involved with in Council Bluffs. She credited the foundation for working with city leaders in the public and private sector to help the city grow its amenities.
“When I left Council Bluffs as a high school graduate, I did not think there was anything here for me,” Mainwaring said. “Then we came back in 1996 — things had changed, things had changed quite a bit. You could see it, you could feel it. A lot of that had to do with Iowa West. What it’s achieved is remarkable.
“Being able to be a part of that, I couldn’t not take that opportunity.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!