Coalition working to boost vaccine participation in Iowa minority communities

JOHNSTON — Jonathan Whitfield, a pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines, recalled the ice cream truck that would come to neighborhoods with all manner of sweet treats for children. Whitfield said it was especially great for families who may otherwise have a difficult time getting to the grocery store.
That’s the same spirit, Whitfield said, behind an effort to encourage and help central Iowa minorities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Somebody might have thought that maybe if I just be intentional about bringing the ice cream to the neighborhood, I’ll be able to bring all of those who might want it out of their homes and they will come to the truck,” Whitfield said. “I think that’s what we’re talking about here with these efforts … we’re just being intentional about bringing what is needed to our community.”
A coalition of central Iowa medical providers, religious entities and nonprofit organizations is working to inform minority communities about the COVID-19 vaccine and to establish large-scale vaccine clinics in those communities.
Whitfield and Dr. Yogesh Shah, chief medical officer at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, discussed the efforts Wednesday during Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ weekly press conference on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
Whitfield said negative stigma, misinformation, language or cultural differences, and mistrust due to “historical discrimination” all contribute to some people in minority communities being hesitant to seek or accept medical help like vaccines.
“These barriers are real, and we have to face these realities. These barriers are as thick as any wall you can imagine because of the historical data that exists in minority communities relative to experiences with our systems,” Whitfield said.
Shah said the partnership between Broadlawns and dozens of other community religious and nonprofit partners, including United Way, Urban Dreams, and the Polk County public health department, has already yielded the distribution of 16,500 face masks and 11,500 bottles of hand sanitizer to minority communities. Shah said a community vaccination clinic scheduled for this weekend in central Iowa filled 1,000 appointments in 48 hours.
“Studies after studies have showed that our zip code is more important than our genetic code for health outcomes,” Shah said. “We need to expand access to our care where people are: in their homes and in their community.”
Reynolds praised the effort and said the state stands ready to assist in any way possible.
“Together their unique ability to connect health care and community services with faith communities and trusted leaders of color is what makes this type of outreach work, and it’s something we hope that we can emulate and do statewide,” Reynolds said.
Only 1% of doses administered in Iowa thus far have been to Black individuals, according to state public health data; 4% of Iowa’s population is Black, according to federal census data. And 1.7% of doses have gone to Hispanic or Latino individuals, while 6.3% of the state’s population is Hispanic or Latino.
Reynolds said those numbers are not likely 100% accurate because individuals self-report race and ethnicity when receiving the vaccine, and said nearly 20% have reported “unknown.”
However, Reynolds also said the numbers show the state has “work to do” to reach minority communities, and insisted “ensuring equity in distribution and administration” of the COVID-19 vaccine is a priority.
Iowa expects to open vaccinations to all adults on April 5
Iowa expects to allow any adult to get a coronavirus vaccine starting April 5, the governor said Wednesday.
The state expects to receive enough vaccine to open eligibility to anyone age 18 or older who wants one, Reynolds said.
“When this occurs, once again there is going to be more demand than supply at first, just as we’ve experienced each time eligibility was expanded. So please be patient. As our weekly allocations continue to increase so will the number of appointments available and soon there will be enough vaccine for everyone,” she said.
Many Iowans have gotten frustrated trying to book an appointment to get vaccinated, in part because the state has no centralized vaccine registration or appointment system. Instead, people must must go online and attempt to find open appointments through providers’ websites.
Reynolds rejected an initial plan to contract with Microsoft for a centralized registration system in February and instead opted to set up a phone system for older Iowans who might have trouble reserving one online. That system has made 4,000 appointments and may soon be opened up to others who face technological challenges.
Even though eligibility appears set to expand to all adults next month, it still could take weeks to book an opening. But additional pharmacies, clinics and other health care providers will join the effort, and Reynolds said existing providers are upgrading their appointment systems, which could alleviate some of the pressure.
“You’re going to see that wait continue to decline, but it is a supply and demand issue and it’s going to be for awhile,” she said.
Iowa has administered 1.33 million vaccine doses, she said.
In Pottawattamie County, 8,448 individuals have received the first shot of a two-dose series, 11,247 have completed a two-dose series and 1,074 have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.
Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to hold vaccination clinics at the Mid-America Center. The clinics have been praised for their efficiency and organization. The county has put out some media alerts when additional clinics are added, follow the Pottawattamie County Public Health Facebook page for additional information.
Area pharmacies continue to offer vaccine as well. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, has a listing of participating pharmacies. Residents can call 211 as well for assistance in signing up for an appointment without having to do so online.
At her press conference, Reynolds also said the state would use federal funds to help Iowans who are at risk of eviction and foreclosure.
The Iowa rent and utility assistance program is funded through a $195 million allocated to the Iowa Finance Authority. Rent assistance can include past-due payments because of coronavirus-related income losses and up to three months of future assistance. Utility assistance is for past-due payments only, said Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
That program and the foreclosure prevention assistance program for homeowners who have fallen behind on payments due to the pandemic begin taking applications Monday at iowahousingrecovery.com.
Iowa on Wednesday reported 829 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths, pushing its pandemic death toll to 5,683. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Iowa had decreased over the previous two weeks, going from roughly 482 as of March 8 to about 448 as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.
Pottawattamie County had 1,542 active positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The number of daily positives has hovered around 20s on most weekdays, with a high of 45 on Monday. There have been 11,161 total positive cases and 9,619 recoveries, with 150 deaths.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 6.7%.
— David Pitt of the Associated Press and Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.