Community Stars: Election workers step up to facilitate safe voting

The 2020 election brought a slew of challenges, as officials worked to keep staff and voters safe while facilitating record turnout.
“As soon as COVID was here, we knew people wouldn’t want to be in contact in the courthouse,” for early voting, said Pottawattamie County Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett.
The auditor’s office ordered a drop box for absentee requests and ballots, which stood out front of the courthouse for both the June primary and November general election.
“We made that available, and had a lot of traffic through the drop box,” she said.
To reduce courthouse traffic, the office moved early voting to the elections building on South Sixth Street. Staff sat behind protective shields, while there was plenty of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, etc. — the tools of the fighting COVID trade — available for early voting and on Nov. 3.
In anticipation of record absentee voting, the office encouraged voters to get their request forms in early.
“We wanted to get them back as soon as possible to get into the system. So we could get processed, stuffed and ready to send out 29 days before election,” Everett said, noting the earliest ballots could be sent out. “I tried to take the stress off our staff for the general, asking people to get their request forms in early. It really worked out well. Going into the general, that took a lot of stress off the staff.”
On the first day possible, the office sent out around 19,000 absentee ballots.
“We knew that was going to be a big thing for the post offices, I think they handled it well,” Everett said.
In all, more than 24,000 county residents voted early, either through sending or turning in an absentee ballot or stopping by the early voting site.
As Election Day neared, fear of losing workers because of the virus rose as case counts did the same.
“Yeah I’m worried about it. I’ve already had a temporary clerk exposed. It’s been in the back of our minds,” Everett told the Nonpareil in late October. “But right now we’re healthy.”
On Election Day, Everett and her staff relied on a mix of veteran precinct workers and newbies. Some of the old guard decided not to help this year because of the pandemic.
“My main goal was to keep my precinct workers as safe as I could. I knew it’d be a struggle to get seasoned workers,” Everett said.
At the county’s precincts, of the eight to 10 workers, at least four were veterans, Everett said. The county also chose polling sites based on the ability to implement distancing measures.
A total of 45,942 registered voters in the county cast a ballot, good for 69% turnout, according to the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office. It’s the highest turnout percentage since 1992, when there were 37,508 votes, which equaled 81% turnout, according to Everett.
“It’s really good that we saw great turnout,” Everett said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!