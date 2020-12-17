Community Stars: Election workers step up to facilitate safe voting

The 2020 election brought a slew of challenges, as officials worked to keep staff and voters safe while facilitating record turnout.

“As soon as COVID was here, we knew people wouldn’t want to be in contact in the courthouse,” for early voting, said Pottawattamie County Deputy Auditor Kristi Everett.

The auditor’s office ordered a drop box for absentee requests and ballots, which stood out front of the courthouse for both the June primary and November general election.

“We made that available, and had a lot of traffic through the drop box,” she said.

To reduce courthouse traffic, the office moved early voting to the elections building on South Sixth Street. Staff sat behind protective shields, while there was plenty of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, etc. — the tools of the fighting COVID trade — available for early voting and on Nov. 3.

In anticipation of record absentee voting, the office encouraged voters to get their request forms in early.