Community Stars: Healthcare workers put nearly everything on the line to fight a pandemic

Health care workers have been on the very front of the COVID-19 frontlines. They’ve put in longer hours, held the hands of patients suffering and — in some cases dying from — a debilitating respiratory illness; and separated themselves from friends and family so as to not put their loved ones at risk.
Doctors, nurses, CNAs, physicians assistants, radiologists, hospital techs, assisted living and nursing home staff, school nurses, and more. From the hospital president to a clinic janitor, health care workers have been among America’s heroes during 2020. Working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly everything they have.
Here are just a few of their stories from this year:
At CHI Health Mercy Hospital, nurse Leigh Bagshaw is the hospital’s incident commander for the pandemic.
Nurses receive training in college and on the job in dealing with infectious diseases, Bagshaw said.
“We had policies and procedures in place for preventing the spread of infectious diseases pre-COVID-19,” she said.
Special procedures start as soon as someone enters the hospital and goes through the screening process, Bagshaw said.
“All staff are also screened to ensure they are safe to care for patients,” she said. “We have implemented a universal masking policy.”
Patients who test positive for COVID-19 or are suspected of being infected with the illness are grouped in one area of the hospital, Bagshaw said.
“This allows for decreased traffic and spread,” she said. “Sanitation is a high priority within all areas of our hospital — especially high traffic areas. We are grateful to have adequate and appropriate PPE to care for our patients.”
The challenge of addressing the pandemic has prompted “further strengthening of an already amazing foundation of teamwork,” Bagshaw said.
With Mercy’s culture of collaboration, caregivers can feel comfortable asking questions when they need to, she said. The hospital’s current mode streamlines the mechanism of making adjustments.
“Activation of our hospital incident command system has allowed us to implement processes quickly and efficiently,” she said.
Bagshaw feels called to do her part in fighting what has become a global crisis.
“I have learned so much as a result of this pandemic,” she said. “Always wanted to ensure our staff and community have a safe environment to work and receive care has been the focus.”
Those who supervise hospital staff worry about the toll the pandemic is taking on the members of their team.
Kyle Kreger, director of the critical care unit at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, told the Omaha World-Herald this month nurses in the unit are seeing more patients than they’re used to, for longer periods of time, and form relationships with patients.
“Just to see them slowly deteriorate over the next week,” he said, “and then ultimately to know in the back of their mind that a lot of them aren’t going to make it out of the ICU …”
Some families have written notes to the nurses to tell them what they have meant to the family. “The nurses need to hear that stuff,” Kreger said, “but it’s very difficult because they realize this person’s now gone.”
As the unit director, Kreger’s job is to make sure the staff is providing appropriate care, sometimes with fewer resources and staff, and to make sure they are mentally ready to perform it. That, he said, has been difficult.
The work has been the most difficult thing he has ever done, not just because of the patients who have died but also because of how long the pandemic has gone on.
“From the minute you wake up to the time you go to bed, if you can fall asleep, if you can shut your mind off, it’s basically all you have to think about,” Kreger said. In his case, the list includes thinking about what changes need to be made and how to adjust staff.
But he said he’s also learned what an incredible team he has in the ICU.
“The staff that are here today have been here throughout the whole (thing) and really haven’t wavered,” he said. “At times, I think they’ve been frightened and unsure of changes … but they’ve stuck with the organization and trusted me to make decisions that are impacting them. I think we’ve done a pretty good job. I think we’ve learned a lot about ourselves and what we can deal with and accomplish.”
Kreger said he lived apart from his family for a while: “Everybody’s had to figure out how to do this and make it work.”
Steve Baumert, president and CEO, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said in an email to The Daily Nonpareil that he is “extremely grateful” for all the physicians and employees at Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
“The Jennie family, in a very stressful and constantly changing environment, has risen to the challenge and provided compassionate high quality care,” he said. “The Jennie family has been resilient, flexible and supportive of each other to create a safe environment to provide and receive care. Every facet of our organization has played a role in meeting the challenges associated with COVID-19 and I want to thank and brag about each and every one of our employees. I am also very grateful for all the community partners Methodist Jennie Edmundson has worked with to prepare and manage our collective community response to this pandemic.”
All Care Health Center employees in Council Bluffs have also been on the frontlines assisting with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since early summer, the organization has served as a Test Iowa site. Key services provided by All Care are medical, dental, mental health, women’s health and an in-house pharmacy for patients. In addition, All Care Health Center operates a clinic inside of New Visions Homeless Services for its residents, as well as a satellite location positioned adjacently to Micah House for the community at large.
“So, truly, we have three facilities in Council Bluffs that serve our neighbors,” said Kerri Wede, the organization’s director of development and marketing. “The demand is absolutely great right now, it’s really maxing out our capabilities,” she said, referencing the huge waves of people requiring assistance and testing.
When the center isn’t able to provide a direct service, Wede said certain staff members are tasked with figuring out viable solutions.
“Even if we can’t provide the service that they need — if they need to find a specialist — we will find them that specialist that can provide them with the care they need without them having insurance,” Wede said.
Local retirement communities are also fighting the good fight.
Christine Gochenhour, marketing coordinator for Bethany Lutheran Health Services, said in March that Bethany limited visitors to both the nursing home and the assisted living facility.
Gochenhour said hand sanitizers were installed at all of the facilities’ doors and extra signs encouraging frequent hand washing have been installed.
Midlands Living Center screened visitors as well, administrator Steve Chamley said in March.
The 100-bed assisted living facility — comprised of 95 employees — houses patients who need short- or long-term care, specialized nursing care, rehabilitation, respite care or hospice.
Chamley said the facility has reached out to patients’ family members and advised them not to visit if they are symptomatic in “anyway, shape or form.”
At Risen Son Christian Village, Executive Director Matt Romshek said in March the retirement community began working right away to do what it could to combat the virus.
To show appreciation to local health care workers, members of Youth Leadership Council Bluffs in April wrote messages to health care workers at CHI Health Mercy and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospitals as well as the main fire station Tuesday to express their support.
Fifteen students from Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Treynor High Schools went to work with some chalk and wrote words of encouragement on the sidewalks, according to Lori Shields of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, who oversees the class. The sites gave them room to spread out.
“Thank you,” “stay strong” and “not all heroes wear capes — some wear scrubs” were a few of the messages.
No doubt many others would agree with them. Candace White, an emergency room nurse at Mercy, stepped out for some fresh air as the students were writing their positive messages in chalk. She thought it looked fun on such a nice afternoon.
“I wanted to join them,” she said with a laugh. “But they were doing such a good job, so I just stood back and watched.”
White said it’s heartwarming to see the community rally around Council Bluffs’ health care workers during these trying times.
“It’s just so nice,” she said. “It makes us feel good. We’re tired — we put in a lot of hours. But this kind of stuff — just every day something new — somebody’s putting something together to make us smile, and it feels really good that people are thinking about us, too.
“There’s a positive in every negative, and that’s what we look for every day,” White said. “And right now, everyone needs to think about that. We’re in it together, and we’ll figure it out.”
— Staff writers Tim Johnson and Sam Pimper, and Julie Anderson of The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report. This report also contains information from the Nonpareil archives.
