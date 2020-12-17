Community Stars: Homeless shelters worked to protect a vulnerable population during COVID-19 pandemic

Local homeless shelters have set limits to protect staff and guests from the coronavirus and are operating without their usual armies of volunteers.
“It affects everybody on every level,” said Brandy Wallar, director of New Visions Homeless Services.
Demand is greater, yet the shelter has to limit numbers to allow for social distancing, she said. As of early December, the shelter’s 64 beds were full, and additional men were using its overflow area.
“We try to keep overflow at 30,” which is less than it often was before the pandemic, she said.
The number of people using the shelter’s food pantry is three times the usual level, Wallar said.
“Last month alone, 10,534 community members went through our drive-thru pantry,” she said.
New Visions held a large food giveaway on Oct. 29 at the Mid-America Center, Wallar said. The organization may try to do that again.
The coronavirus found its way into the shelter in September, Wallar said.
“We have experienced having some of our guests come down with the virus,” she said.
That led to a temporary quarantine, Wallar said. Now, shelter workers are trying to keep the virus from coming back.
“No one has tested positive since September,” she said. “We do work closely with All Care Health Center, and they’re a TestIowa site. We do screen people before they come in and see if they have symptoms. If they do, we try to find them a safe place.”
Some shelters, including the MICAH House, have designated areas where guests can isolate, according to Jaymes Sime, executive director.
“Obviously being a communal environment, we had to adopt all the precautions really early,” he said. “We’ve reduced our apartments to allow for distancing and isolation.”
The MICAH House is reserving four beds in its women’s shelter and one apartment in its family shelter for guests who need to quarantine, Sime said. The women’s shelter has a total of 26 beds, and the family shelter ranges from 70 to 90 guests, depending on family sizes.
“Our reductions have caused us to have more people on our waiting list,” he said.
Micah House has had a few positive cases, Sime said. The shelter has taken precautions to address the threat. The shelter now has staggered meal times for different groups of clients. In the women’s shelter, tables have been added to limit people at each table to two or three.
“We limit the number in a conference room at one time, and they have to wear masks,” he said.
Most of the programming is now delivered via Zoom, Sime said. Up to 15 guests are allowed to gather in a conference room to watch.
“Some of it is offered multiple times,” he said. “We’ve had to pause some children’s programming. Unfortunately, it’s hard to get 20 or 30 kids in a room to socially distance.”
The organization has had to get by without its usual corps of volunteers, Sime said.
“We stopped all aspects of volunteers on site for the sake of our clients and our volunteers,” he said. “Some of our volunteers are high-risk.”
The only exception is a volunteer van driver who does not work inside the shelter.
“When we’ve had a staff member waiting for results, we’ve just given the work to other people,” he said. “It’s kind of a testament to our staff on how seriously they’re taking it.”
The pandemic has also limited volunteers at New Visions, Wallar said.
“We’ve had to have several of our staff work overtime” in addition to hiring more people, she said. “We’re very cognizant of the risk. We want to keep our staff safe, and we want to keep our guests safe.”
Because of the demand and the risk, New Visions is trying to help families stay in their homes or find one, if they do not have one, Wallar said. That means helping them avoid eviction or find housing. New Visions has received some CARES Act money through the City of Council Bluffs and has gotten some money from the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which has a fund for solving housing problems.
“We hired two new people to help people stay in housing,” she said. “We’re working diligently to avoid people entering into shelters right now.”
Micah House has also hired someone to help with housing, Sime said.
“When that stimulus check was there, we saw a reduction in demand,” he said.
Sime thinks many homeless people are staying with relatives or in their vehicles to avoid being cooped up in a shelter with a large number of other people.
“People know it’s not ideal to be in a group housing arrangement during a pandemic, so I think a lot of people are doing whatever they can to avoid that,” he said. “Typically, they stay with family.”
Micah House workers ask new clients where they were staying before they came to the Micah House, Sime said. About 46% say with friends or family. And 15% come from a place not meant for people to stay, such as vacant houses or abandoned buildings.
“What’s really saving us from getting overwhelmed or overloaded is the eviction moratorium,” he said. “We’re really worried about what happens in January when that expires.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!