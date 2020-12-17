Community Stars: Homeless shelters worked to protect a vulnerable population during COVID-19 pandemic

Most of the programming is now delivered via Zoom, Sime said. Up to 15 guests are allowed to gather in a conference room to watch.

“Some of it is offered multiple times,” he said. “We’ve had to pause some children’s programming. Unfortunately, it’s hard to get 20 or 30 kids in a room to socially distance.”

The organization has had to get by without its usual corps of volunteers, Sime said.

“We stopped all aspects of volunteers on site for the sake of our clients and our volunteers,” he said. “Some of our volunteers are high-risk.”

The only exception is a volunteer van driver who does not work inside the shelter.

“When we’ve had a staff member waiting for results, we’ve just given the work to other people,” he said. “It’s kind of a testament to our staff on how seriously they’re taking it.”

The pandemic has also limited volunteers at New Visions, Wallar said.

“We’ve had to have several of our staff work overtime” in addition to hiring more people, she said. “We’re very cognizant of the risk. We want to keep our staff safe, and we want to keep our guests safe.”