Community Stars: Local grocery, department store employees step up as the new 'essentials'

In Iowa and Nebraska, customers of Family Fare and Supermercado Nuestra Familia were asked to start wearing masks unless they are medically unable to, a spokeswoman said.

SpartanNash, parent company of the two grocery chains and fifth-largest food distributor in the nation, announced that it is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks. An exception was made for those medically unable to do so, such as asthmatics.

All Super Saver employees were required to wear masks as well, according to Marty Jarvis, director of marketing for Super Saver.

Super Saver was also taking precautions like ensuring every store is sanitized and well stocked, according to the store website at super-saver.com. Another service to help with precautions included ordering food through Instacart online so it can be left outside residents’ homes, according to the website.

“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and we’re happy and proud to be a part of a public service right now for our customers,” Jarvis said. “We’re glad we can help.”

Aldi began requiring all store and warehouse employees to wear masks or face coverings starting on April 24, according to a press release from the grocery chain. This was asked of business partners that work or enter their facilities as well.