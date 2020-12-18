Community Stars: Local grocery, department store employees step up as the new 'essentials'

If those who worked in grocery and some retail stores didn’t know how “essential” they were to a community’s well-being, they do know. The COVID-19 pandemic gave many of us a new-found respect for those employees who kept groceries, prescriptions and other necessary supplies stocked and available to the general public — all while putting themselves at risk during the largest healthcare crisis of this century.
On March 26, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that temporarily closed retail businesses across the state. The closures include bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, cosmetic, beauty and perfume stores, florists and furniture and home furnishing stores.
The order did not affect other retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods, the proclamation stated. This left department stores like Target and Walmart to remain open.
Many grocery and other stores that carried essential supplies such as Walmart and Target announced special shopping hours that would be reserved for customers at higher risk for contracting the illness. For example, on March 19 Hy-Vee stores announced they would reserve one hour of shopping time each day for customers at higher risk for illness. Customers age 60 or older, expectant mothers and anyone with an underlying health condition that makes them more vulnerable to illness were given a special shopping time.
Grocery stores throughout the metro area began requiring employees to wear masks while on the job to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In May, Hy-Vee announced that all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region were required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. Hy-Vee provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores became mandatory for employees to help protect both employees and customers.
The move was among many measures Hy-Vee said at the time that it took to ensure the health and well-being of its employees and customers over the past several weeks. Other efforts included temporary Plexiglas barriers installed at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store; one-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use; and special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness.
In addition, to show its gratitude to employees, Hy-Vee is provided front line employee appreciation bonuses to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees received a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from March 16 to April 12 and an additional 10% bonus on hours worked between April 13 through May 3.
In Iowa and Nebraska, customers of Family Fare and Supermercado Nuestra Familia were asked to start wearing masks unless they are medically unable to, a spokeswoman said.
SpartanNash, parent company of the two grocery chains and fifth-largest food distributor in the nation, announced that it is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks. An exception was made for those medically unable to do so, such as asthmatics.
All Super Saver employees were required to wear masks as well, according to Marty Jarvis, director of marketing for Super Saver.
Super Saver was also taking precautions like ensuring every store is sanitized and well stocked, according to the store website at super-saver.com. Another service to help with precautions included ordering food through Instacart online so it can be left outside residents’ homes, according to the website.
“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and we’re happy and proud to be a part of a public service right now for our customers,” Jarvis said. “We’re glad we can help.”
Aldi began requiring all store and warehouse employees to wear masks or face coverings starting on April 24, according to a press release from the grocery chain. This was asked of business partners that work or enter their facilities as well.
The release said Aldi could provide a mask, however employees are welcome to bring a face covering from home that meets CDC guidelines. Signage and floor decals were added to promote safe social distancing, the release said.
Fareway has also added signage and floor markings to remind customers to social distance at check stands, meat counters, produce and dairy sections.
They are also providing employees with disposable masks, along with providing training on how to use a facial mask and clean a cloth mask.
“We strongly encourage customers to follow proper hygiene and mask usage as recommended by the CDC, and we appreciate their confidence while shopping Fareway,” said Emily Toribio, Fareway Stores, Inc. corporate outreach and communications manager.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called on people to wear masks when they can’t be certain of staying 6 feet from others, and specifically has cited grocery stores as a place to wear masks.
Grocery and retail locations found other ways to give back to the community. In November, Hy-Vee announced that it would hire for more than 1,000 jobs across the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area. The opportunity worked perfectly for Bluffs residents who are out of work or have had their hours cut back as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In April and May, Fareway Stores Inc. donated $3,000 worth of gift cards to the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. The donation was part of a $200,000 donation the grocery chain made to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce executives. The donation was broken down into $50 gift cards and distributed to help local small businesses and their employees.
Amid the changes in their work days, including how and when they worked, some local grocery and retail employees — the previously unknown “essentials” — found ways to keep things light for their fellow staff members and the public as well. After the COVID-19 pandemic affected the store’s operating hours, causing it to close earlier than normal, Council Bluffs Walmart store associates Abbi Andersen and Janna Hightower-Ostdiek decided to make those store closing announcements a little more fun.
Taking to Facebook, the duo — who work at the North 16th Street Walmart location in Council Bluffs — have come up with creative, musical announcements and shared them with the public.
Bluffs Walmart store associates Abbi Andersen and Janna Hightower-Ostdiek decided to make those store closing announcements a little more fun. The videos feature parodies of songs like “Ice Ice Baby,” by Vanilla Ice and the theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
To check out the hilarious hijinks, check out their Facebook group called “Closing Announcements and Other Equally Wonderful Stuff.”
— News Editor Mike Brownlee and Associated Press writer Ryan J. Foley contributed to this story. This report also features information from The Daily Nonpareil archives.
