Community Stars: Teachers, school staff keep things going in pandemic

On Oct. 12, the school district allowed students to voluntarily return to attending in person every day. This caught some teachers off guard and made it more challenging to social distance in some classes. Some did not feel safe at school. Some hesitated to stay home when they were under the weather because they knew there was a shortage of substitutes and were afraid someone unaccustomed to working with students would be pulled in to cover for them.

But after the Thanksgiving weekend, the district returned to the hybrid mode.

“I am glad we are in hybrid, because this mode allows for social distancing much more than regular classes,” Anderson said. “The kids are wearing masks, washing hands and staying 6 feet apart as much as possible, which hopefully will help slow the spread and prevent overwhelming our hospitals.”

Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Brett Abbotts said teachers at his school have created a supportive environment for students, who have also had to adjust to many changes.

“Our teachers have developed a sense of community in the classroom and school where students feel supported and know they have an adult they can trust,” he said. “It has been an exciting transition to observe our teachers be amazing problem-solvers and just fix it when they had no prior experience or knowledge of how this might look or feel. Bottom line: Our teachers are creative problem-solvers who have accomplished so much over these last few months, and they continue to get better at it each and every day.”

