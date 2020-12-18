Community Stars: Teachers, school staff keep things going in pandemic

Teachers, paraeducators and other school staff members have worked hard and taken risks to keep instruction going during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That puts them among our Community Stars for 2020.
“Everyone has made sacrifices and changes due to the virus,” said Shari Anderson, president of the Council Bluffs Education Association.
During a prolonged school shutdown in the spring, teachers were out of their classrooms and tried to connect with their students via the internet with Zoom, Google Meet and other software. But since last spring’s online enrichment activities were not required, some students’ faces rarely, if ever, appeared on their screens.
Many teachers made signs or participated in teacher parades to show their students they cared about them. College View, Franklin, Lewis & Clark, Longfellow, Roosevelt and Rue Elementary Schools all had parades or reverse parades — when families drive by schools — as did Kreft Primary School so teachers and students could connect with each other.
Besides drive-by greetings, there were no good-byes at the end of the spring term, because schools never reopened.
In August, teachers and students returned to school, but it was unlike anything they had ever experienced. Masks became standard apparel, and applying hand sanitizer became a regimen practiced several times a day. Everyone was expected to socially distance as best they could. And every day, school staff members faced some risk of infection with the coronavirus.
In some school systems, students attended in person full time. Usually, masks were expected, but social distancing was not always possible.
In Council Bluffs Community School District, teachers faced a hybrid schedule, teaching half of their students in person each day and half via the internet, with the two groups attending in person on alternating days. While providing instruction to the pupils in their classrooms, they had to also find ways to reach to those connecting electronically from home.
Many found themselves carrying a heavier workload and struggling with unfamiliar software to reach students at home. Some found it difficult to engage students attending virtually. Some found they had less time to spend with their families. All of it combined to create more stress for teachers and paraeducators.
“Teachers are perfectionists,” Thomas Jefferson High School teacher Shannon Dunlap said during a board of education meeting. “We want to give 100% in everything we do. We know the only way to help our students is to push on through.”
Yet, somehow, teachers have adapted, said Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo.
“Throughout my career in education, there has never been a time like this that has prompted educators to be more creative and innovative,” she said. “Every single person in our organization has stepped up to the plate to make necessary changes for the well-being of our students. I am extremely proud of our teaching staff, who are becoming more and more skilled at providing instruction and support to students in person and online. We are grateful for their resiliency and determination, and equally thankful for the parents who have partnered with us during this unprecedented time.”
On Oct. 12, the school district allowed students to voluntarily return to attending in person every day. This caught some teachers off guard and made it more challenging to social distance in some classes. Some did not feel safe at school. Some hesitated to stay home when they were under the weather because they knew there was a shortage of substitutes and were afraid someone unaccustomed to working with students would be pulled in to cover for them.
But after the Thanksgiving weekend, the district returned to the hybrid mode.
“I am glad we are in hybrid, because this mode allows for social distancing much more than regular classes,” Anderson said. “The kids are wearing masks, washing hands and staying 6 feet apart as much as possible, which hopefully will help slow the spread and prevent overwhelming our hospitals.”
Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Brett Abbotts said teachers at his school have created a supportive environment for students, who have also had to adjust to many changes.
“Our teachers have developed a sense of community in the classroom and school where students feel supported and know they have an adult they can trust,” he said. “It has been an exciting transition to observe our teachers be amazing problem-solvers and just fix it when they had no prior experience or knowledge of how this might look or feel. Bottom line: Our teachers are creative problem-solvers who have accomplished so much over these last few months, and they continue to get better at it each and every day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!