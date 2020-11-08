Coon builds, helps with funerals during four years in the Army

Sgt. Michael Coon, 57, of Council Bluffs, who served in the U.S. Army from 1984-88, was nominated for the Honoring Our Veterans section by his daughter, Brittney Cozad.
“I’m not sure you will find a more proud American in all of Iowa,” she said in her tribute. “I don’t ever remember a time growing up we didn’t have a flag flying in our front yard. Still to this day, it is up right on time and down right on time.”
“He has taught me so much about life and the people that have sacrificed for our freedom,” Cozad continued. “To me, he resembles a true American patriot — and if you ask any of his family or friends, they will tell you the same.”
Coon, who served with the 14th Engineer and 82nd Engineer Battalions, was first stationed at Fort Ord, California for one year, he said.
“I was on funeral detail, which was one of the best duties you could have,” he said. “We traveled around California for veterans’ funerals.”
Members of the unit fired a 21-gun salute at each funeral and folded the flag that was given to the family, Coon said.
Coon spent the rest of his years of service at Bamberg, Germany where, among other things, he served as a liaison for multi-country war games.
“We were coordinating American, German, French and Canadian combat engineers,” he said. “We just made sure everything went smooth and everybody had what they needed.”
Coon’s crew also planned and hosted a festival that was held after the weeklong games were finished.
Besides that, Coon’s unit provided security and worked on public projects in Germany, he said.
“That was when they still had the Berlin Wall up, so we had to do security by the wall,” he said.
At the gate, they could see East German guards carrying weapons, Coon said.
However, he found that West German citizens were not preoccupied with the East-West division. They were just focused on their families like Americans were.
Coon’s unit worked on many public projects, the largest of which was to help build a 4,000-foot bridge in Mannheim, Germany.
“The German civilians were in with us with kind of a partnership,” he said.
The unit also built soccer fields in many towns, Coon said. Their efforts were appreciated, he said.
“They would move out of their homes and put us up and fix meals, just because they were so happy to have soccer fields,” he said.
He also hauled heavy equipment and drove dump trucks and other vehicles.
Coon also had a little time for sightseeing and visited England, Paris and other European highlights.
“It was an experience for me, because I’d never been out of Iowa,” he said. “I got to see things I’d probably never see in my life.”
Coon received an Army Achievement Medal, Army Service Medal, four-year service award and Million Mile Safety Award.
“It’s not really a million miles,” he said. “I probably drove about 15,000 miles.”
Once back home, Coon got a job with R.D. Blue Construction in Crescent and has worked there ever since.
Coon is proud of his service.
“If I wasn’t 57 years old, I’d sign up to do it again,” he said.
Coon and his wife, Tina, have five adult children and three grandchildren (two in Council Bluffs and one in Arizona).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!