Coon builds, helps with funerals during four years in the Army

Sgt. Michael Coon, 57, of Council Bluffs, who served in the U.S. Army from 1984-88, was nominated for the Honoring Our Veterans section by his daughter, Brittney Cozad.

“I’m not sure you will find a more proud American in all of Iowa,” she said in her tribute. “I don’t ever remember a time growing up we didn’t have a flag flying in our front yard. Still to this day, it is up right on time and down right on time.”

“He has taught me so much about life and the people that have sacrificed for our freedom,” Cozad continued. “To me, he resembles a true American patriot — and if you ask any of his family or friends, they will tell you the same.”

Coon, who served with the 14th Engineer and 82nd Engineer Battalions, was first stationed at Fort Ord, California for one year, he said.

“I was on funeral detail, which was one of the best duties you could have,” he said. “We traveled around California for veterans’ funerals.”

Members of the unit fired a 21-gun salute at each funeral and folded the flag that was given to the family, Coon said.

Coon spent the rest of his years of service at Bamberg, Germany where, among other things, he served as a liaison for multi-country war games.