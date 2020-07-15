Council Bluffs, Centro Latino offer aid to residents, businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Also Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced about $109 million to address equity issues, the latest federal education funding during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s being used for early childhood, K-12 and higher education on issues including safety and inequities in technology.

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.

The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will start its most important step around July 27: A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

But Tuesday, researchers reported anxiously awaited findings from the first 45 volunteers who rolled up their sleeves back in March. Sure enough, the vaccine provided a hoped-for immune boost.