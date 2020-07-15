Council Bluffs, Centro Latino offer aid to residents, businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

There were four new cases of COVID-19 listed in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday afternoon.
Coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 842 cases around 3 p.m., up from 838 roughly 24 hours earlier. With 11,337 tests, the positive rate in the county remains at 7.4%. There have been 677 recoveries 13 deaths.
Additionally, there are additional resources available for Council Bluffs residents and small businesses affected by the pandemic, through the city and Centro Latino.
The City of Council Bluffs received Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 provides direct financial assistance to residents and small businesses to ensure sustainability amid lost income because of the pandemic, according to a release.
CDBG-CV provides funding to pay an eligible resident’s mortgage, rent, utilities, and childcare. Residents can receive individual assistance for a maximum of three months, or no more than $5,000. Individual assistance will be evaluated based on need and availability on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To be eligible for direct financial assistance through CDBG-CV, a person must live within Council Bluffs city limits, be a lawful permanent resident, meet the HUD income qualifications, and show a change in income such as loss of job or reduction in hours due to COVID-19. To apply for CDBG-CV individual assistance, contact City of Council Bluffs Community Development at 712-890-5350.
With CDBG-CV, eligible businesses can receive funding to pay the mortgage, rent, utilities, inventory, monthly debt, and staff salaries or wages. Small businesses can receive assistance ranging from a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000.
To be eligible for small business assistance through CDBG-CV, a small business must operate within Council Bluffs city limits, employ lawful permanent residents, be in operation, even if working remotely due to COVID-19, and owner/ employees must meet the HUD income qualifications.
To apply for CDBG-CV business assistance, contact Advance Southwest Iowa at 402-960-8505 or Iowa Western Small Business Development Center at 712-325-3350. Business applications are due Aug. 20.
To be eligible for CDBG-CV funding, applicants must have an adjusted gross income not to exceed 80% Median Family Income (MFI) as established by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as listed below:
- One person household — $48,750
- Two person household — $55,700
- Three person household — $62,650
- Four person household — $69,600
- Five person household — $75,200
- Six person household — $80,750
- Seven person household — $86,350
- Eight person household — $91,900
Additionally, Centro Latino of Council Bluffs has created a COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund. The fund provides emergency financial support to working immigrant families, assisting with rent/mortgage payments, utility/sanitation bills and medical emergencies. Centro Latino said families may qualify when household income has been lost or reduced by job loss or a reduction in hours; self-quarantine or caring for those quarantined; caring for children whose school or child care has closed; not eligible for stimulus or unemployment benefits.
For more information, go to sucentrolatino and fill out the impact survey form.
The fund is supported by the Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, Omaha Community Foundation, Peter Kiewit Foundation and individual donors, according to Centro Latino.
Chicago officials expand quara ntine order for visitors
People traveling from Iowa and Oklahoma to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.
Chicago first issued a quarantine order early this month for 15 other states based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The city updated the order Tuesday, bringing the total number of affected states to 17.
States are included based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
To comply, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.
Chicago officials acknowledge there’s little way of enforcing the order. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order can raise travelers’ awareness of “what their obligations are when they travel.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths. Overall, there have been 155,506 confirmed cases and 7,218 deaths.
Also Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced about $109 million to address equity issues, the latest federal education funding during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s being used for early childhood, K-12 and higher education on issues including safety and inequities in technology.
First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way scientists had hoped, researchers reported Tuesday -- as the shots are poised to begin key final testing.
“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.
The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will start its most important step around July 27: A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.
But Tuesday, researchers reported anxiously awaited findings from the first 45 volunteers who rolled up their sleeves back in March. Sure enough, the vaccine provided a hoped-for immune boost.
Those early volunteers developed what are called neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream — molecules key to blocking infection — at levels comparable to those found in people who survived COVID-19, the research team reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
“This is an essential building block that is needed to move forward with the trials that could actually determine whether the vaccine does protect against infection,” said Dr. Lisa Jackson of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle, who led the study.
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.
The vaccine requires two doses, a month apart.
There were no serious side effects. But more than half the study participants reported flu-like reactions to the shots that aren’t uncommon with other vaccines -- fatigue, headache, chills, fever and pain at the injection site. For three participants given the highest dose, those reactions were more severe; that dose isn’t being pursued.
Some of those reactions are similar to coronavirus symptoms but they’re temporary, lasting about a day and occur right after vaccination, researchers noted.
“Small price to pay for protection against COVID,” said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a vaccine expert who wasn’t involved with the study.
He called the early results “a good first step,” and is optimistic that final testing could deliver answers about whether it’s really safe and effective by the beginning of next year.
“It would be wonderful. But that assumes everything’s working right on schedule,” Schaffner cautioned.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
