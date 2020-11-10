Council Bluffs City Council passes mask requirement at City Hall

Members of the public are now required to wear a face covering at Council Bluffs City Hall.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve the resolution during its regular meeting on Monday night, during the "other business" portion of the agenda. The resolution was effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
In a release, the city said if a person who needs to conduct business in City Hall is unable to wear a face covering, they should contact the department directly to make alternate arrangements. The City Clerk’s office will provide patrons a mask if needed. If someone refuses to wear a mask, they will be charged with criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
During discussion during the meeting, Sarah Abdouch, Mary Stanley and Yolanda McDaniel and other Council Bluffs residents questioned the requirement. Abdouch raised concerns about having to provide different accommodations for people unable to wear a mask, among other concerns. McDaniel seemed to not understand the resolution was centralized to City Hall.
Councilman Chad Hannan pointed to a recommendation from the Pottawattamie County Board of Health to take action.
"If not now, when?" Hannan asked.
"I would be the first to agree, I don't want to wear a mask," Councilwoman Melissa Head, referring to the hassle that can come with wearing a mask. "But unfortunately the rates just keep increasing in our community."
Support Local Journalism
She noted, "We're not requiring (it) community-wide."
Councilman Mike Wolf said, "In addition to trying to keep City Hall open, we're trying to keep businesses open, and we want to set an example."
Hannan echoed that, noting "it's about being able to keep the city open for business, without having" to shut down departments.
Councilman Joe Disalvo, who voted against the resolution, said he thought it was worth considering the city return to a closure of City Hall, as it was earlier in the pandemic, with services provided by appointment-only.
"If that's our concern, maybe we ought to try something other than masks. And by that, go to appointment-only at city hall until we get it under control," Disalvo said, noting he was in the minority in that thought.
The city noted Mayor Matt Walsh's proclamation (number 2020-2) regarding coronavirus states that the operation of city government is an essential function for our community and that steps should be taken to reduce the potential for our employees to be infected by the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings and anywhere people will be around others. The CDC says masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.
"Masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice. This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth," the CDC said on its website. "COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of masks is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain. CDC’s recommendations for masks will be updated as new scientific evidence becomes available."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!