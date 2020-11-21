Council Bluffs Fire Department perseveres despite pandemic, staffing challenges

Like all walks of life, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
The impact includes changes to the way fire and emergency medical service first responders approach calls, while coronavirus infections — coupled with retirements — has left the department short-staffed.
“It’s been a very challenging years for us, not unlike it is for hospital workers and law enforcement, school teachers and everyone else,” EMS Division Chief Rick Benson said.
Fire Chief Justin James said, “the pandemic has changed EMS responses probably forever.”
Benson said at the department has instituted protocols to protect both firefighters and medics and the public from COVID-19, while working with health care providers to make sure it “gets patients to their right facility, the right level of care by the right mode of transportation.”
Department staff wears personal protective equipment on all calls, while 911 screening questions have been adjusting to gauge for potential exposures. And decontamination protocols are followed after calls.
Benson said the department averages about 23 calls per day, and among those four-to-five are calls to take COVID-19 patients to the hospital. Hospitalizations locally have increased dramatically in the last month. In mid-to-late October the department averaged two-to-three COVID patients per day.
“Most of those are folks who’ve tested positive, isolating at home and have symptoms that get worse. They call their physician and the physician tells them to go to the hospital,” Benson said.
On calls, when possible, the department now asks those affected to come outside instead of waiting for EMS and firefighters to come inside — at residences, health clinics and long-term care facilities.
“With EMS its stressful. Before COVID it was stressful. You add the unknown of COVID,” Benson said. “The extra work of masks and gowns, eye protection, PPE. And then decontamination and isolation. It just adds up. A lot of workload, a lot of stress to the firefighters.”
Adding to the workload is an influx of retirements, along with coronavirus infections among firefighters. Benson and James said the gap has been filled by overtime.
For example, Benson noted, the department generally runs three ambulances, but when possible — when enough firefighters are on duty and not off for vacation or out sick — it runs a fourth ambulance. While the practice usually isn’t possible during the summer in a normal year, in 2020 it’s been more more rare.
“We came into the pandemic light-staffed,” James said.
Making things worse, the pandemic caused the department to delay its hiring process. James said potential firefighters have just now finish the civil service process, with interviews planned next.
But new hires likely won’t be fully read for three-to-four months, the fire chief said.
“It’s hard to train in winter — you can’t spray water in the tower. We try to time classes so they’re out and with us in mid-to-late spring,” he said, noting the timing is off because of the pandemic.
The department is authorized to operate at 107 personnel, and James said it’s currently in the low 90s. He said he hopes to get near adequate staffing in the next three-to-four months. But, also, more retirements are on the way.
“We didn’t expect the number of (retirements) we saw this summer. That’s hard to guesstimate. Add a pandemic to it, and guys out sick, causes more stress and more absences,” he said, noting the department at times struggles to maintain the minimal manning of 28 firefighters covering three shifts.
“A lot more overtime than we had in the past. They’ve been great about stepping up,” James said of his charges. “But it’s something we’re still struggling with.”
Both Benson and James praised the men and women of the fire department for rising to the occasion during the pandemic, despite the myriad obstacles before them.
“They’re doing a great job,” James said, adding that something that has helped is, “the fire and police in this community have great support from the public.”
