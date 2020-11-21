Council Bluffs Fire Department perseveres despite pandemic, staffing challenges

But new hires likely won’t be fully read for three-to-four months, the fire chief said.

“It’s hard to train in winter — you can’t spray water in the tower. We try to time classes so they’re out and with us in mid-to-late spring,” he said, noting the timing is off because of the pandemic.

The department is authorized to operate at 107 personnel, and James said it’s currently in the low 90s. He said he hopes to get near adequate staffing in the next three-to-four months. But, also, more retirements are on the way.

“We didn’t expect the number of (retirements) we saw this summer. That’s hard to guesstimate. Add a pandemic to it, and guys out sick, causes more stress and more absences,” he said, noting the department at times struggles to maintain the minimal manning of 28 firefighters covering three shifts.

“A lot more overtime than we had in the past. They’ve been great about stepping up,” James said of his charges. “But it’s something we’re still struggling with.”

Both Benson and James praised the men and women of the fire department for rising to the occasion during the pandemic, despite the myriad obstacles before them.

“They’re doing a great job,” James said, adding that something that has helped is, “the fire and police in this community have great support from the public.”

