Council Bluffs native Voss worked in optics during Naval career

Like his brothers before him, Herman Voss served his country.

Voss, now 86, enlisted in the Navy in 1952, two years after he graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School.

He headed to San Diego for basic training, before a stop to a naval shipyard in San Francisco, performing maintenance on a fleet of World-War II-era ships.

From there, Voss headed to optical school in the Great Lakes region in Chicago.

“We studied everything there was about optics and navigational instruments that they used at that time. We worked on everything from binoculars to submarine periscopes,” Voss said. “Everything was advancing very rapidly then, away from the mechanical-type stuff. But were were still needed.”

Voss took those skills back to San Diego, where he spent the rest of his enlistment on the U.S.S. Nereus, a “sub tender,” as he put it.

“We took care of submarines,” he said. “We had 10 submarines in our group. These were conventional submarines, diesel powered — that was before the nuke-powered boats.”

His travails on the Nereus kept him in the Pacific Ocean, with the ship making many trips to Pearl Harbor and back.