Council Bluffs native Voss worked in optics during Naval career

Like his brothers before him, Herman Voss served his country.
Voss, now 86, enlisted in the Navy in 1952, two years after he graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School.
He headed to San Diego for basic training, before a stop to a naval shipyard in San Francisco, performing maintenance on a fleet of World-War II-era ships.
From there, Voss headed to optical school in the Great Lakes region in Chicago.
“We studied everything there was about optics and navigational instruments that they used at that time. We worked on everything from binoculars to submarine periscopes,” Voss said. “Everything was advancing very rapidly then, away from the mechanical-type stuff. But were were still needed.”
Voss took those skills back to San Diego, where he spent the rest of his enlistment on the U.S.S. Nereus, a “sub tender,” as he put it.
“We took care of submarines,” he said. “We had 10 submarines in our group. These were conventional submarines, diesel powered — that was before the nuke-powered boats.”
His travails on the Nereus kept him in the Pacific Ocean, with the ship making many trips to Pearl Harbor and back.
During his time with the Navy, Voss earned the Good Conduct medal and National Defense ribbon.
Asked what he enjoyed about his time in the service, Voss said, “just about all of it.”
“I didn’t have any, what I’d consider bad times,” he said.
Voss received his discharge in 1956 and returned home to Council Bluffs, where he worked for the Water Works before taking a civilian job at the White Sands Proving Ground in New Mexico before shifting to a role in Oslo, New Mexico with General Dynamics working to put Atlas missiles into underground silos.
“That was the basic I.C.B.M” — intercontinental ballistic missile — “they had at the time. It carried a nuclear warhead,” he said.
When his job — and those of around 800 colleagues — was phased out, Voss and his family returned to Council Bluffs. On a trip to eastern Iowa to visit his wife Sharon’s family, the Bendix Corporation ran a newspaper ad that it was hiring senior technicians to work on government contracts.
“I went to Bendix, they said, ‘Can you start tomorrow?’” Voss said. “That’s how I ended up in eastern Iowa.”
Voss lives in Tipton now. Sharon, who died about three years ago, and Herman had five children — John, Colin, Melinda, Michele and Garth. Four of them live near Voss, while Garth lives in Florida.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!