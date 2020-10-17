Council Bluffs Schools reports 29 total active COVID-19 cases; Pottawattamie, Harrison Counties report additional deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases varied at local schools Friday.

Council Bluffs Community School District reported 17 active cases among students and 12 among staff. Lewis Central Community School District still had five or fewer cases districtwide.

The Daily Nonpareil did not receive a report from Heartland Christian School Friday. The Catholic Diocese of Des Moines is not releasing case numbers for Catholic schools in the diocese. Iowa School for the Deaf has fewer than 100 students, so state officials recommend not releasing COVID-19 information.

Pottawattamie and Harrison Counties each reported an additional COVID-19 death on Friday.

Pottawattamie County Public Health said a rural county man 61 to 80 years old has died from the disease.

Harrison County Public Health Director Brad Brake said a man in the 61 to 80 range that lived in the county died. Brake said the death is not tied to one of the three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the county.

Pottawattamie County was at 2,826 positive cases out of 24,615 tests at 3 p.m. Friday, an increase of 57 positive cases and 264 tests over a 24-hour period, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.