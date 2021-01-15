Council Bluffs TestIowa site closed today, Monday

The TestIowa site on Nebraska Avenue in Council Bluffs will be closed today because of expected inclement weather, and on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The state said the Council Bluffs drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 3236 Nebraska Ave. — along with a site in Des Moines — is closed because of anticipated blizzard conditions across western and central Iowa. Individuals who have appointments scheduled for today at these sites will receive an email notification from TestIowa and will be able to reschedule their appointment online.

In a release, the five state-operated TestIowa drive-thru sites and the State Hygienic Lab will also be closed on Monday as well. The sites are not open on weekend. All sites will reopen for testing as usual on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

