County awaits first vaccine allotment of phase 1B

More than 600 Pottawattamie County residents have received both rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, while providers in the county have given almost 1,500 two-shot series total.

Iowa Department of Public Health data showed Monday there have been 664 series completed among residents and a total of 1,418 completed by county providers.

At least one dose has been given to 3,950 residents, while providers have given out a total of 8,737 doses. Those numbers were at 3,792 and 7,964, respectively, on Friday. The state has been updating numbers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays ahead of putting the numbers on the dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Monday the county received word of an allotment of booster — second — doses to complete vaccinations related to 700 prime doses received weeks ago as the county completes series for individuals in the state’s phase 1A priority group. So far the county has received only Moderna vaccine, which requires shots 28 days apart.