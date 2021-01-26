County awaits first vaccine allotment of phase 1B

More than 600 Pottawattamie County residents have received both rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations, while providers in the county have given almost 1,500 two-shot series total.
Iowa Department of Public Health data showed Monday there have been 664 series completed among residents and a total of 1,418 completed by county providers.
At least one dose has been given to 3,950 residents, while providers have given out a total of 8,737 doses. Those numbers were at 3,792 and 7,964, respectively, on Friday. The state has been updating numbers Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays ahead of putting the numbers on the dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Monday the county received word of an allotment of booster — second — doses to complete vaccinations related to 700 prime doses received weeks ago as the county completes series for individuals in the state’s phase 1A priority group. So far the county has received only Moderna vaccine, which requires shots 28 days apart.
The state has said county public health departments can move to phase 1B, which includes individuals 65 and older, individuals with disabilities living in home settings, correctional facilities, other congregate settings, meatpacking plant workers, inspectors responsible for health, life and safety as well as government officials, including staff, starting Feb. 1.
Wyant said the county recently had a meeting with local pharmacies, clinics and health systems discussing distribution during phase 1B.
“It’s dependent on the amount of allocations we’ll receive,” Wyant said, noting the county has not received word of its next allotment of prime doses as it looks to move into the 1B population.
As it begins 1B, Wyant said the county will also offer vaccine to people in the 1A population who have night signed up for it yet.
“We’ll continue to offer everyone we can a chance to get vaccinated,” he said.
Pottawattamie County had 1,124 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 9,171 positive cases and 8,047 recoveries out of 42,111 individuals tested. There have been 115 deaths in the county, which had a 12.9% 14-day positivity rate.
“(We’re) encouraging everyone to keep up with their mitigation efforts,” Wyant said. “We’re just starting vaccinating. Testing numbers are down but we still have transmission out in the county.”