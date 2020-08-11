County death total remains 26 through Monday; 4 new since beginning of month

Nobody as of Monday afternoon had been admitted into the ICU during the past 24 hours.

In Pottawattamie County as of Monday, there had been 15,413 tests administered yielding 1,325 positives.

Across Iowa, data showed 524,447 individuals tested resulting in 49,074 positives. There were 37,320 recoveries listed and 933 deaths.

Information about COVID-19

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.

Public health officials recommend:

• Stay home as much as possible.