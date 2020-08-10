County death total remains 26 through Monday; 4 new since beginning of month

After recording deaths at long-term care facilities on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Pottawattamie County COVID-19-related deaths remained steady at 26 through Monday afternoon at the Nonpareil’s print deadline.
The most recent death was a man 81 or older from Oakland Manor, according to Matt Wyant of the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department. Wyant said the individual met the 10-day criteria for recovery but was still within the 28-day state guidelines.
State officials counted the death as COVID-19-related; however, the facility did not, Wyant added.
Since Aug. 1, there have been four new county deaths – all coming from Oakland Manor and Risen Son Christian Village. The pair is two of Iowa’s 25 long-term care facilities classified as being in outbreaks, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
According the state's website, since the beginning of the month, there have been 174 positive coronavirus tests registered in Pottawattamie County. In addition, there have been 175 recoveries.
Statewide as of Monday afternoon, data shows that in the state’s Region 4 – encompassing Adams, Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties – there are currently 14 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and five individuals in the Intensive Care Unit as a result of the coronavirus.
Nobody as of Monday afternoon had been admitted into the ICU during the past 24 hours.
In Pottawattamie County as of Monday, there had been 15,413 tests administered yielding 1,325 positives.
Across Iowa, data showed 524,447 individuals tested resulting in 49,074 positives. There were 37,320 recoveries listed and 933 deaths.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
