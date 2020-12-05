County official discusses vaccine distribution plan after Reynolds' announcement

With additional details announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Iowa, Pottawattamie County Public Health is preparing for the initial rounds of vaccinations.
On Thursday, Reynolds announced an initial wave of 172,000 doses would soon arrive in Iowa. Both of the currently-approved vaccines require two doses, three weeks apart for Pfizer’s and four weeks apart for Moderna’s. Reynolds said Thursday the 172,000 doses will go to 172,000 residents, with the second round arriving in time for the second shot.
Wyant said allotments are based on county population, and Pottawattamie County should see around 2,600 to 5,000 residents vaccinated during the first series. Starting Dec. 13, the vaccine will be administered at health care facilities and long-term care facilities through an agreement with national pharmacy chain.
Then, starting Dec. 20, Wyant said the public health department would receive doses to distribute. Those doses will go to any remaining health care facilities that haven’t already received them, with other priority groups to follow. Those priority groups include the elderly and first responders — medics, firefighters and police.
Wyant said the state is still determining groupings after that. Among the populations in that round are education professionals and food processing employees.
“It’s really going to be on the state to define those groups out,” Wyant said. “We’ve made contact with everyone to get numbers of those interested. Then when state decides, it’ll be a matter of moving forward from there.”
Wyant said his department has been training staff for vaccination clinics.
The vaccination distribution plan unveiled by the county in November noted three phases. The aforementioned groups would be part of phase 1, with phase 2 projected for January or February 2021, with Pottawattamie County Public Health saying the phase, “will continue to focus on ensuring access to vaccines for members of phase 1 populations that have not yet vaccinated and begin providing the vaccine for the general population. In phase 2, it is expected that the general population will be able to receive the vaccine from their local healthcare providers, community health centers or local public health dispensing sites.”
And in phase 3, the county will continue to ensure “equitable and accessible vaccination services for our residents.”
Wyant said when the vaccine becomes available to the general population, residents will be able to go to the county website to select a date and time that works for them. The county will release additional on general population distribution in the coming weeks.
“One big point to make — the vaccine coming into our area doesn’t help us return back to normal,” Wyant said. “People receiving vaccinations does. The quicker we can get people vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to that sense of normalcy everyone’s looking for.”
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Support Local Journalism
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave. The site at Western Historic Trails will move to the will move to the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave., starting on Monday.
“TestIowa needed an indoor location to house their staff and supplies throughout the winter months,” Wyant said of the move. “Thanks to a combined community effort between the City, the County, SWIPCO, and Iowa West, we were able to stand up this new site relatively quickly.”
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.