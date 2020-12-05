County official discusses vaccine distribution plan after Reynolds' announcement

“It’s really going to be on the state to define those groups out,” Wyant said. “We’ve made contact with everyone to get numbers of those interested. Then when state decides, it’ll be a matter of moving forward from there.”

Wyant said his department has been training staff for vaccination clinics.

The vaccination distribution plan unveiled by the county in November noted three phases. The aforementioned groups would be part of phase 1, with phase 2 projected for January or February 2021, with Pottawattamie County Public Health saying the phase, “will continue to focus on ensuring access to vaccines for members of phase 1 populations that have not yet vaccinated and begin providing the vaccine for the general population. In phase 2, it is expected that the general population will be able to receive the vaccine from their local healthcare providers, community health centers or local public health dispensing sites.”

And in phase 3, the county will continue to ensure “equitable and accessible vaccination services for our residents.”

Wyant said when the vaccine becomes available to the general population, residents will be able to go to the county website to select a date and time that works for them. The county will release additional on general population distribution in the coming weeks.