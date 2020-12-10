County officials will no longer receive death information from state

With the state updating its method for classifying COVID-19 deaths, local county public health departments will no longer receive information from the Iowa Department of Public Health on the deaths.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Wednesday he received confirmation from the state public health department that it would no longer provide that information.
Previously county public health departments were able to accession information about the dead, including their name, age, gender and place of residence. In turn, those departments were able to provide the public with information on their gender, age range and sometimes place of residence if revealing it wouldn’t identify the deceased.
Wyant said local hospitals and long-term care facilities notify his department of deaths at their facilities. But short of that, the county won’t learn of deaths until the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, is updated.
“It’s going to affect us on being able to keep elected officials up to date on how things are transpiring in our community,” Wyant said while discussing the ramifications of the move.
A message to the Iowa Department of Public Health for comment wasn’t immediately returned.
The change also means Wyant doesn’t know what deaths were removed from the Pottawattamie County count when the state changed its reporting method. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said the state will now record COVID-19 deaths based on federal cause-of-death coding, which is based on the death record completed by the health care provider. Iowa had recorded a COVID-19 death when a positive test result in the state system matched with a death certificate.
Wyant had asked the state for clarification in the county’s drop from 82 deaths to 68 deaths as of Monday. There has been one new death listed since then.
The county has also been able to catch up on its contact tracing efforts. During the recent surge in cases, Wyant said the county was operating about five days behind, in part because of a 800-case backlog spurred by a single drop of new cases from the state from pop-up testing sites.
County public health has eight disease investigators that conduct contact tracing, with other employees assisting when needed. Wyant said the county has gotten through its backlog and as of last week is able to again do full contact tracing. During the surge contact tracing was limited to family members and those directly at risk.
“We are caught up to in line with where we need to be,” Wyant said.
The state reported 62 new positive cases in Pottawattamie County over 24 hours, with the total at 7,121 cases out of 36,512 individuals tested, with 4,619 recoveries, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Harrison and Mills Counties both reported a new death.
The 14-day positivity rates in the area: Pottawattamie County 19.4%, Harrison County 18.5% and Mills County 12.4%.
Gov. Kim Reynolds extends COVID-19 restriction a week
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday she is extending through Dec. 16 an emergency proclamation that imposed some mask restrictions and gathering limitations on Iowans.
Under an order the governor issued last month, all Iowans must wear a face mask or other face covering while indoors in public and near others for 15 minutes as part of an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the rate of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Iowa.
At a news conference Wednesday, Reynolds said she was extending for one week the edict that limits the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings, requires masks when Iowans are indoors and within 6 feet of people from outside of their household for 15 minutes or more, and required bars, restaurants and other venues serving alcohol to close at 10 p.m.
“We continue to see the same slow, steady downward trend in new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations that we have since mid-November,” the governor said during a press conference in Johnston. “However, it is critical that these trends continue throughout this month and that we continue to reduce the number even further.
“We’ve made good progress over the last few weeks but our ultimate goal is to get virus activity to a level that we can manage over the next few months,” she added. “I want to take this time to thank Iowans for stepping up and doing your part and I hope you’ve seen how that effort has paid off. We really can stop the spread of the virus if we continue to work together.”
Reynolds’ comments to Iowans came on a day when Iowa posted 2,545 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 248,782 since the virus was first detected in Iowa last March.
The 102 newly confirmed deaths pushed Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,017.
During her news conference, Reynolds said her proclamation extension included minimal changes. She said organized sports and recreational events, including bowling leagues, may resume for youth and adults but spectators are still limited to two per participant.
“The same two-spectator rule that also extends to high school athletes will be extended to spectators for cheerleaders, band members and others performing at high-school sporting events,” she said. “To ensure better consistency among restaurants, bars and other venues that serve alcohol, including casinos, last-call for in-person service will be at 10 p.m.”
Also, Reynolds said, with hospitalization rates decreasing, she is easing restrictions on elective procedures at Iowa hospitals from a 50 percent reduction to a 25 percent reduction.
“We will continue to monitor virus activity over the next several days and we’ll assess whether additional changes may be possible a week from now,” she said.
COVID-19 information and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency, 3236 Nebraska Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
— Rod Boshart with the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed from Johnston.
