County seeks more guidance, COVID-19 vaccine from state

Group 1a includes healthcare providers and long-term care providers and residents. Wyant said the county needs about 3,000 more doses to finish immunizing local healthcare workers. Local long-term care facilities all signed on to receive vaccine from national pharmacy chains Walgreens or CVS.

Some healthcare workers couldn’t be there when the initial round of vaccinations was done, Wyant said. Now, they want the same protection.

“You stretch out that timeline, and people start to feel neglected,” he said.

Because of their risk of exposure, the county has already vaccinated first responders, Wyant said.

“We did all of the rural fire departments in the county and the Council Bluffs Fire Department, because they transport a lot of COVID-positive patients,” he said.

Wyant has records of how many doses will be needed to vaccinate school staff, but the county doesn’t yet have the vaccine to do the rest of group 1a and start on 1b.

“The difficult thing is not knowing what our vaccine allotment is going to be,” he said.

And, at this point, the county is just worrying about the first of the two doses each person will need to get the full effect of the vaccine, Wyant said.