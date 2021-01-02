County seeks more guidance, COVID-19 vaccine from state

Pottawattamie County Public Health says it would like to vaccinate all school personnel in the county, but it is waiting for a green light — and more vaccine — from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
“We’re kind of in a holding pattern,” said Matt Wyant, director of planning and development, who oversees the public health department.
The department is waiting for the state to outline who should be in different priority groups for vaccination, Wyant said. Recommendations the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has adopted from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices place educators and support staff in group 1b, which also includes corrections officers, mail carriers, manufacturing workers, grocery store clerks and other occupations, according to the CDC. Other states have adopted those recommendations, but Iowa is still deciding, he said. He expects the state to determine who’s in the 1b group and let local health departments decide the order within the group.
The county department also needs a definite schedule for allocation of the vaccine, Wyant said.
“Last week, we got 1,600 doses, and this week we got none,” he said. “There was no communication that we would not receive an allotment. We’re only a third of the way through 1a, and we don’t know when we’re going to receive vaccine next.”
Group 1a includes healthcare providers and long-term care providers and residents. Wyant said the county needs about 3,000 more doses to finish immunizing local healthcare workers. Local long-term care facilities all signed on to receive vaccine from national pharmacy chains Walgreens or CVS.
Some healthcare workers couldn’t be there when the initial round of vaccinations was done, Wyant said. Now, they want the same protection.
“You stretch out that timeline, and people start to feel neglected,” he said.
Because of their risk of exposure, the county has already vaccinated first responders, Wyant said.
“We did all of the rural fire departments in the county and the Council Bluffs Fire Department, because they transport a lot of COVID-positive patients,” he said.
Wyant has records of how many doses will be needed to vaccinate school staff, but the county doesn’t yet have the vaccine to do the rest of group 1a and start on 1b.
“The difficult thing is not knowing what our vaccine allotment is going to be,” he said.
And, at this point, the county is just worrying about the first of the two doses each person will need to get the full effect of the vaccine, Wyant said.
“The state did not want us holding any vaccine back,” he said. “When we were allotted vaccine, within 36 hours, we had distributed 80% of it. We’re ready to go. We just need vaccine.”