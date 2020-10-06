County sees 63 new COVID-19 cases since Friday; no new deaths reported

Pottawattamie County launched into this week with no new COVID-19-related deaths, but a notable jump in positive cases.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, there were 22,417 county tests administered yielding 2,353 positives — an increase of 63 confirmed cases since Friday afternoon, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The state site on Monday afternoon listed 1,814 recoveries.
The most recent death, the 41st coronavirus-related fatality in the county, was reported by the state on Friday. Matt Wyant, public health director for the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department, told the Nonpareil the deceased was a man between 41 and 60 years old.
Statewide as of Monday afternoon, there were 824,529 tests administered resulting in 92,986 positives. In addition, there were 71,907 recoveries and 1,389 total deaths.
Lawsuit stems from COVID-related death at Columbus Junction pork plant
(AP) — The children of a Tyson Foods worker who died of the coronavirus in April have filed a lawsuit claiming his plant took few safety precautions before he and others became infected in Iowa’s first major outbreak, according to the Associated Press.
Pedro Cano, 51, worked on the kill floor elbow-to-elbow with others at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, according to the lawsuit recently filed in Johnson County.
Cano developed COVID-19 symptoms April 2, four days before Tyson announced that two dozen workers had tested positive and that production would be suspended. The lawsuit says Cano was hospitalized April 10 and died April 14. The plant resumed production with new safety measures a week after his death.
Cano’s three adult children filed the wrongful death lawsuit, which claims their father worked less than six feet away from others with no barriers in between and wasn’t given a mask by Tyson.
In all, state records show that 522 of the plant’s 1,300 workers tested positive for coronavirus, two died and a dozen required hospitalization.
The lawsuit alleges Tyson early on took no steps to require social distancing in changing areas, break rooms and other locations, did not screen sick employees and didn’t implement appropriate sanitizing practices. It claims gross negligence and fraudulent misrepresentation and seeks unspecified damages.
Tyson did not respond directly to the lawsuit’s claims, but said Monday it formed a coronavirus task force in January, relaxed its attendance policy, encouraged ill workers to stay home and was one of the first companies to check workers’ temperatures.
Protective measures at its plants meet or exceed federal guidelines, and less than 0.5% of its U.S. workforce is actively infected, Tyson said.
The families of four deceased workers at Tyson’s pork plant in Waterloo have filed similar lawsuits.
COVID-19 information
and resources
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
