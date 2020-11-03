County sees almost 200 new cases over 3-day span; Iowa Western reports variations in COVID-19 numbers

The Iowa Department of Public Health state COVID-19 website reported 197 new positive cases in Pottawattamie County over a 72-hour span. The county was at 3,594 cases at 3 p.m. Monday, up from 3,371 on Friday.
There have been 27,802 tests in the county, an increase of 654 tests.
The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate saw an uptick, to 14%. The county had hovered in the 12% to 12.9% range for much of the previous week-plus.
The state listed 2,559 recoveries, an increase of 53 over 72 hours. There have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
The state reported a 17th death in Harrison County. Harrison County Public Health said a woman between 61 and 80 who lived at a long-term care facility died after contracting the disease.
At the three long-term care facilities in the county with a COVID-19 outbreak, the state reported Monday there have been 251 cases and 125 recoveries among residents. Thirteen care facility residents have died from COVID-19.
The county saw an increase of 42 cases from Friday afternoon, with the total now at 746 out of 3,898 tests. There have been 351 recoveries.
Harrison County’s 14-day rate was at 21.5%. The county has been at 20% or higher for almost a month.
Iowa again hit a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the state listing 718 on Monday afternoon. There were 156 patients in intensive care.
Iowa Western reports slight variations in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases were down among Iowa Western Community College students for the period of Oct. 18-24 and a hair higher among staff members.
Among students, there were 16 newly reported cases, 19 recoveries and 12 active cases, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing, enrollment services and information technology.
While new cases were up from the previous week’s tally of 10, recoveries were up from six and active cases were down from 15.
Among staff members, there were four newly reported cases, five recoveries and seven active cases, Kohler said. That means new cases were from up from two the week prior, recoveries were up from three and active cases were down one.
The college currently has about 5,800 full- and part-time students and 700 faculty and staff members.
Concerned about COVID-19?
