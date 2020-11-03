 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County sees almost 200 new cases over 3-day span; Iowa Western reports variations in COVID-19 numbers
0 comments
top story

County sees almost 200 new cases over 3-day span; Iowa Western reports variations in COVID-19 numbers

{{featured_button_text}}
20200618_new_weather_2.jpg

An American flag at Iowa Western Community College is illuminated by the sun on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Iowa Department of Public Health state COVID-19 website reported 197 new positive cases in Pottawattamie County over a 72-hour span. The county was at 3,594 cases at 3 p.m. Monday, up from 3,371 on Friday.

There have been 27,802 tests in the county, an increase of 654 tests.

The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate saw an uptick, to 14%. The county had hovered in the 12% to 12.9% range for much of the previous week-plus.

The state listed 2,559 recoveries, an increase of 53 over 72 hours. There have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The state reported a 17th death in Harrison County. Harrison County Public Health said a woman between 61 and 80 who lived at a long-term care facility died after contracting the disease.

At the three long-term care facilities in the county with a COVID-19 outbreak, the state reported Monday there have been 251 cases and 125 recoveries among residents. Thirteen care facility residents have died from COVID-19.

The county saw an increase of 42 cases from Friday afternoon, with the total now at 746 out of 3,898 tests. There have been 351 recoveries.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Harrison County’s 14-day rate was at 21.5%. The county has been at 20% or higher for almost a month.

Iowa again hit a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the state listing 718 on Monday afternoon. There were 156 patients in intensive care.

Iowa Western reports slight variations in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases were down among Iowa Western Community College students for the period of Oct. 18-24 and a hair higher among staff members.

Among students, there were 16 newly reported cases, 19 recoveries and 12 active cases, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing, enrollment services and information technology.

While new cases were up from the previous week’s tally of 10, recoveries were up from six and active cases were down from 15.

Among staff members, there were four newly reported cases, five recoveries and seven active cases, Kohler said. That means new cases were from up from two the week prior, recoveries were up from three and active cases were down one.

The college currently has about 5,800 full- and part-time students and 700 faculty and staff members.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert