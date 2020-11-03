County sees almost 200 new cases over 3-day span; Iowa Western reports variations in COVID-19 numbers

The Iowa Department of Public Health state COVID-19 website reported 197 new positive cases in Pottawattamie County over a 72-hour span. The county was at 3,594 cases at 3 p.m. Monday, up from 3,371 on Friday.

There have been 27,802 tests in the county, an increase of 654 tests.

The county’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate saw an uptick, to 14%. The county had hovered in the 12% to 12.9% range for much of the previous week-plus.

The state listed 2,559 recoveries, an increase of 53 over 72 hours. There have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The state reported a 17th death in Harrison County. Harrison County Public Health said a woman between 61 and 80 who lived at a long-term care facility died after contracting the disease.

At the three long-term care facilities in the county with a COVID-19 outbreak, the state reported Monday there have been 251 cases and 125 recoveries among residents. Thirteen care facility residents have died from COVID-19.

The county saw an increase of 42 cases from Friday afternoon, with the total now at 746 out of 3,898 tests. There have been 351 recoveries.

