County sees fourth COVID-19 death in past week; total rises to 26

Pottawattamie County on Friday suffered its fourth COVID-19-related death in the past week, according to information provided by coronavirus.iowa.com.
Countywide as of Friday at 5 p.m., the website showed 15,109 tests, resulting in 1,289 positives. The positive rate in the county is now 8.5%, up from 7.7% on Thursday, according to the website.
There have been 922 recoveries and 26 deaths.
Throughout the State of Iowa, the data shows there have been 511,424 tests, resulting in 47,865 positives. The positive rate for the state is now 9.4%, up from 7.4% on Thursday, according to the website.
There have been 36,322 recoveries and 913 deaths.
Two long-term care facilities in the county, Risen Son Christian Village and Oakland Manor, remain in the outbreak classification.
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
