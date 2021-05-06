County starts school vaccination visits, plans to go to schools county-wide

The Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to reach out to new age groups to with opportunities to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The department administered initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older at Abraham Lincoln High School Tuesday and at Thomas Jefferson High School Wednesday, according to Matt Wyant, who oversees the department. One hundred thirty-one students took advantage of the opportunity at Abraham Lincoln, and 83 students at Thomas Jefferson did, he said.

“I think all the kids that came (to get vaccinated) were happy to have had the (opportunity) to get vaccinated and get things back to normal,” he said.

Public health workers will return to the two high schools on May 25-26, respectively, to provide second doses to the students, Wyant said.

“We appreciate the willingness of the health department to deliver the vaccine at school for those who are interested,” Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district, said when the visits were announced.

