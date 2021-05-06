County starts school vaccination visits, plans to go to schools county-wide

The Pottawattamie County Public Health continues to reach out to new age groups to with opportunities to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The department administered initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine to students 16 and older at Abraham Lincoln High School Tuesday and at Thomas Jefferson High School Wednesday, according to Matt Wyant, who oversees the department. One hundred thirty-one students took advantage of the opportunity at Abraham Lincoln, and 83 students at Thomas Jefferson did, he said.
“I think all the kids that came (to get vaccinated) were happy to have had the (opportunity) to get vaccinated and get things back to normal,” he said.
Public health workers will return to the two high schools on May 25-26, respectively, to provide second doses to the students, Wyant said.
“We appreciate the willingness of the health department to deliver the vaccine at school for those who are interested,” Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for the district, said when the visits were announced.
In the meantime, the department will set out to visit all of the other high schools in the county to offer students 16 or older the initial shot, if they have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian, he said. Crews will head to Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut High School today (Thursday), St. Albert High School on Friday and Lewis Central, Riverside and Underwood High Schools next week.
“We’re working with school’s schedules to get them in,” Wyant said, noting that schools have a lot of events and activities to squeeze in before the end of the school year.
At this point, 27% of county residents are fully vaccinated, he said, and another 7,000 have had one dose. While that may be a disappointing percentage, it reflects the difficulty the county has had getting enough vaccine.
“It’s not that we’re behind anywhere, it’s just with the amount of vaccine we’ve received, we’ve given vaccinations,” Wyant said.
The department is currently accepting registrations for a clinic Saturday at the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Building at 623 Sixth Ave. Shots will be administered from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Public health workers will be using the Moderna vaccine, so participants must be 18 or older.
Those seeking vaccinations must bring a state-issued ID, QR code on a mobile device or printout, and printed and completed consent form. For more information or to sign up, go to pottcounty-ia.gov, scroll down to Quick Links and click on “COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up.”