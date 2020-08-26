County, state report two additional COVID-19 deaths at Oakland Manor

Pottawattamie County Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths at Oakland Manor on Wednesday.

County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said both were men 81 or older who died more than 10 days ago. Wyant said the men died more than 10 days after they'd tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The state public health department investigated the deaths and determined they were COVID-19-related.

There have been nine COVID-19 deaths at the long-term care facility. Wyant said there have been 32 positive cases among residents at the facility. Attempts by the Nonpareil to reach Oakland Manor and parent company MGM Healthcare for information on positive cases among staff and other questions have been fruitless since the outbreak began.

At noon Wednesday, there were 1,532 positive cases out of 17,170 tests in Pottawattamie County, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. There were 1,521 cases listed Tuesday afternoon. The state website listed 1,250 recoveries.

The county's 14-day positive rate remained the same as the day before at 7.5%. Mills County was at 8.5%, up from 8.2% Tuesday.