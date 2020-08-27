County, state report two additional COVID-19 deaths at Oakland Manor

The increase appears in part to be due to young adults packing bars in the university cities of Ames and Iowa City in violation of regulations that require social distancing.

The homes to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa saw high daily cases in late June and early July, but those numbers fell when some bars and restaurants closed. Since they reopened and the students returned, the daily case counts have increased and in recent days surpassed a late-June peak.

“I think the situation in Story County and Johnson County is really worrisome,” said Dr. Rossana Rosa, a Des Moines infectious disease specialist. “The way things are looking right now, I don’t know how they get better. I really don’t. Certain places perhaps are going to need to actually shut down to get things under control. It’s really looking like that.”

State data shows a sharp increase in the number of daily hospitalizations since late June. The number of people hospitalized has climbed to 313 from just above 100 in late June. There were 201 people in intensive care on Tuesday — the highest number since early June.