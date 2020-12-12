County still seeking answers about recalculated COVID deaths totals

As of Friday, nearly 24% of public school students were learning completely from home; nearly 41% were going daily in person; and the rest were in districts offering a combination, according to tracking by the Iowa State Education Association.

Reynolds said this week that she wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a law forcing all districts to offer five days of in-person learning if parents want that option for their children. She said parents are struggling to work and oversee online learning, and that some students have fallen behind.

Des Moines, the state’s largest district with 32,600 student, and Johnston appeared likely to qualify for waivers to remain online because Polk County’s positivity rate was at 15.4% on Friday. The three counties that feed into Fairfield’s district also exceeded that benchmark.

Iowa City, which has 14,500 students, had its waiver approved even though Johnson County’s 14-day positivity rate is at 11.3%, below the benchmark.

Nonetheless, the district said it would resume a hybrid schedule next week in which students will attend two or three days in person. “Due to this late notice and the current positivity rates in our community, we will transition back to the hybrid learning model next week,” the district said.