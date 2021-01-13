County to receive booster vaccine doses; state announces additional priority group guidelines

IDPH said it will take approximately 300,000 to 400,000 doses of vaccine to complete phase 1A, and the state has received 226,000 doses so far. Vaccination of the phase 1B populations is slated to begin by Feb. 1, though the department noted the timeline is subject to change. The rollout during phase 1A has been slower than initially announced by the state.

The IDPH released information on vaccinations in the state on Monday that showed there have been 4,283 first doses vaccinations in Pottawattamie County, including 2,060 among county residents — the difference account for employees in the county who live elsewhere. The count includes long-term care facility vaccinations.

As of Monday, the state reported only one person in the county had received a booster dose.

State data showed Pottawattamie County was at 8,774 total COVID-19 cases during the pandemic as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, out of 40,807 individuals tested, with 7,554 recoveries. The county’s 14-day rate dipped slightly to 16.5%.

Wyant said he believes, based on surges on the coasts, new strains of coronavirus and past indicators, that cases in the area will increase in the coming weeks.

IDPH noted that while vaccine is being distributed, vigilance is still needed: