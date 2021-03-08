COVID-19 Anniversary: Business leaders praise, public health experts pan state’s pandemic response

“Every day we learned something new about COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “I’m really proud of the Herculean team effort that I think we’ve put in place to help serve Iowans through this really difficult time.”

When it comes to outside assessments of the state’s pandemic response, public health and medical experts were critical, while business leaders were far more approving.

Dr. Austin Baeth, an internal medicine physician in Des Moines, provided a harsh assessment of the state’s pandemic response.

“Generally inadequate and inept and ignorant of science,” Baeth said. “It was clear that (the state’s) public health policy was actually prioritizing business over public health.”

Baeth was one of the organizers of a statewide group of physicians who in early August held a press conference at the Iowa Capitol to implore Reynolds to institute a public face mask requirement. In assessing the state’s pandemic response, Baeth this week referred to the national data that shows Iowa performing poorly compared to other states.