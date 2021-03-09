COVID-19 ANNIVERSARY: Business leaders praise, public health experts pan state’s pandemic response

* The COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, one year later: Monday, March 8, marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iowa. In the 12 months since, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,500 Iowans with more than 360,000 confirmed cases, according to state public health data.

Iowa’s Lee Enterprises newspapers and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids have produced a series of stories to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The series, which will run daily through next Sunday, March 14, will explore the devastation caused by the pandemic and the challenges it has created.

DES MOINES — When the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds assured Iowans her administration was ready.

“I want Iowans to know that I am confident that we are prepared, that we take this situation seriously and we will manage it responsibly,” Reynolds said during a press conference held just after the first three cases of the virus were confirmed in Iowa, exactly one year ago today.

One year later, Iowa is in the bottom third of U.S. states for the most critical public health figures, but the state’s economy and state finances appear to be strong. And opinions on the state’s pandemic response are mixed.