COVID-19 business assistance available

Go to the Community Development COVID-19 Grants tab at councilbluffs-ia.gov for more information.

And there’s more assistance available to businesses.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday a new state grant program will be announced next week to aid restaurants and bars around Iowa that have been closed temporarily due to mitigation measures taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her weekly news conference, the governor said the new grant program would provide $40 million in financial relief to restaurants and bars that experienced a decrease in gross sales during the second and third quarters of 2020 compared with the same time the previous year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The one-time grants are intended to assist with short-term cash flow and award amounts of up to $25,000 that will be tiered based on the percent of lost sales,” she told reporters.

The financial aid could be used to help affected businesses recover, bring their employees back to work and keep their doors open, she said.

Applications via the state Economic Development Authority will be taken from noon Feb. 1 through 5 p.m. Feb. 15, Reynolds said, adding that “all applicants will be considered for an award.”