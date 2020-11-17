COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise locally

COVID-19 continues its surge in southwest Iowa.
Over the weekend, the Iowa Department of Public Health listed a 55th death from the disease in Pottawattamie County. County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old died last week from the disease.
The county surpassed 5,000 total cases on Monday, with an increase of 421 cases over 48 from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Monday. There have been 5,009 cases in the county out of 31,227 tests, with 3,100 recoveries.
According to state data available at coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been nine days with at least 100 new cases reported in November. Research by Johns Hopkins university showed the county’s seven-day per capita rate was 103.1 daily cases per 100,000 people.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 22.8%, another new high. The county was around 12% at the end of October.
Harrison County had 50 new cases over 48 hours and was at 930 cases out of 4,296 tests, with 572 recoveries. The county’s 14-day rate was at 23.1%.
Looking south, Mills County was at 851 cases out of 5,391 tests, with 338 recoveries, on Monday afternoon, according to the state. Its 14-day rate continues to climb as well and was at 26.3%. The county had 105 new cases over 48 hours.
Support Local Journalism
Mills County Public Health reported a fifth COVID-19 death on Monday, an adult 80 or older who died in a hospital setting.
Page County had a 46.5% 14-day rate on Monday, second-highest in the state. Only five counties, including Monona, were below 15%.
The state’s overall 14-day positivity rate was 23.2%, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. According to research by Johns Hopkins University, the state’s seven-day rate was 50.7%.
Hospitalizations remain high locally and statewide.
Wyant said there were 43 COVID-19 residents in the two Council Bluffs hospitals on Monday.
The Metro Area Health Care Coalition, which includes the Bluffs hospitals, reported 428 COVID-19 patients, with 127 in intensive care and 48 on a ventilator. An additional 37 hospitalized patients are believed to have COVID-19 and were awaiting test results.
The coalition, which includes the two Council Bluffs hospitals, reported an 80% occupancy rate among medical/surgical beds and 82% adult ICU occupancy rate.
Statewide, there were 1,392 COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals on Monday, with 271 in ICU and 243 admitted in the previous 24 hours, according to state data.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.