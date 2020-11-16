COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise locally

COVID-19 continues its surge in southwest Iowa.

Over the weekend, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a 55th death from the disease in Pottawattamie County.

The county surpassed 5,000 total cases on Monday, with an increase of 421 cases over 48 from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Monday. There have been 5,009 cases in the county out of 31,227 tests, with 3,100 recoveries.

According to state data available at coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been nine days with at least 100 new cases reported in November. Research by Johns Hopkins university showed the county's seven-day per capita rate was 103.1 daily cases per 100,000 people.

The county's 14-day positivity rate was 22.8%, another new high. The county was around 12% at the end of October.

Harrison County had 50 new cases over 48 hours and was at 930 cases out of 4,296 tests, with 572 recoveries. The county's 14-day rate was at 23.1%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looking south, Mills County was at 851 cases out of 5,391 tests, with 338 recoveries, on Monday afternoon, according to the state. Its 14-day rate continues to climb as well and was at 26.3%. The county had 105 new cases over 48 hours.