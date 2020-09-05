COVID-19 cases low so far at Council Bluffs' schools

“We will continue to keep our staff members and parents informed about positive cases and will work closely with families to maintain learning while students are in isolation or under quarantine for being exposed to the virus,” Murillo continued.

Lewis Central Community School District has had only false alarms since it opened on Aug. 25, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.

“We have fortunately had zero positive cases since school began,” he said, “but we have had multiple exposures where students and staff members have been quarantined because of an exposure outside of school or for having symptoms. So far, all tests related to these exposures and symptoms have been negative.

“I’m very pleased with how well our students are doing and how cooperative everyone has been with the new protocols. I’m also extremely proud of our staff, as they have settled into different ways of doing things. It remains a fragile situation, but I’m confident that all our mitigation efforts are at least diminishing the chances of COVID spread in our schools. Each day is a victory, and we’re celebrating one day at a time.”

Heartland Christian School has had no cases since it opened on Aug. 20, according to Executive Director Larry Gray.