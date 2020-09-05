COVID-19 cases low so far at Council Bluffs' schools

So far this fall, COVID-19 cases at Council Bluffs’ educational institutions have remained low, with only Iowa Western Community College and Council Bluffs Community Schools reporting positive cases Friday.
For the reporting period of Aug. 23-29, Iowa Western had 11 new cases among students and one recovery, according to Don Kohler, vice president of marketing and public relations. The college has a total of 24 student cases dating from its opening day on Aug. 17.
The college had one new case among staff members and one recovery, he said. It has two active cases on the staff dating from Aug. 17.
Iowa Western updates its numbers on Mondays, so this week’s information will not be available until next week, Kohler said.
Council Bluffs Community School District has had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students — eight high school students, one middle school student and one elementary student — since classes started on Aug. 24, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. In addition, four staff members have tested positive — two at the middle schools and two at elementary schools.
Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she is encouraged by the efforts of students and staff to follow precautionary measures.
“I am proud of our students and staff for their diligence about wearing masks, washing hands, using sanitizer and maintaining social distance when possible, which I believe is helping to mitigate the spread,” she said. “The positive cases among students and staff were a result of a community spread.”
“We will continue to keep our staff members and parents informed about positive cases and will work closely with families to maintain learning while students are in isolation or under quarantine for being exposed to the virus,” Murillo continued.
Lewis Central Community School District has had only false alarms since it opened on Aug. 25, according to Superintendent Eric Knost.
“We have fortunately had zero positive cases since school began,” he said, “but we have had multiple exposures where students and staff members have been quarantined because of an exposure outside of school or for having symptoms. So far, all tests related to these exposures and symptoms have been negative.
“I’m very pleased with how well our students are doing and how cooperative everyone has been with the new protocols. I’m also extremely proud of our staff, as they have settled into different ways of doing things. It remains a fragile situation, but I’m confident that all our mitigation efforts are at least diminishing the chances of COVID spread in our schools. Each day is a victory, and we’re celebrating one day at a time.”
Heartland Christian School has had no cases since it opened on Aug. 20, according to Executive Director Larry Gray.
The Diocese of Des Moines will not release numbers of COVID-19 cases, according to Katie Flanagan, associate director of alumni relations at St. Albert Catholic Schools.
“We are, however, following the county department of health regarding the health and safety of our staff and students,” she said.
“The year has started off well, with students and staff glad to be back in school,” said Angie Whitfield, St. Albert director of academics. “We are proud of how well our students have adjusted to the safety protocol put in place.”
The 14-day rolling average positivity rate in Pottawattamie County was 9.8% at 3 p.m. Friday, down from 10.3% 24 hours earlier, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, the state COVID-19 website operated by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Mills County was at 7.4%. The state has said a rate of 15% or higher is among the thresholds it will consider if a school requests a move to online-only instruction.
The county had 1,695 positive cases Friday afternoon, an increase of 13 cases from the day before. There have been 18,049 tests in the county, 1,424 recoveries and 34 deaths.
Iowa saw its seven-day per capita rate fall on Friday, down to 197 cases per 100,000 population, according to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker. The state now ranks third in the country for highest rate. Pottawattamie County is at 128 per 100,000, which puts it at 44th in the state.
Controlling the spread of the coronavirus requires a community effort, Murillo reminded.
“Everyone in the community understands how important it is to keep our staff and students healthy and safe so we can continue to provide daily instruction on site,” she said. “That is why it is so important to work together to combat this virus. During this Labor Day weekend, I hope everyone can enjoy some fresh air, but I want to strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear their masks, wash their hands regularly and social distance as much as possible. Together, we can keep our schools open and our community safe and healthy.”
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!