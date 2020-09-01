COVID-19 cases surge in Iowa, Pottawattamie County sees uptick in rolling weekly average

Iowa continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases.
The state remains at the top of the New York Times' rolling seven-day tracking of cases per 100,000 population in U.S. states, with 263 per 100,000 population in Iowa over the past week, an increase from 220 on Friday. There were 8,311 new cases over the past week.
Within the state, Pottawattamie County has not seen as much of a surge, ranking 59th out of 99 counties with 126 case per 100,000. But that is an increase — the county was at 87 per 100,000 on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, Pottawattamie County is at 1,750 cases per 100,000 population, ranking it 12th in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Iowa Department of Public Health. The county's high water 14-day rolling per capita total was 297 on Aug. 4, according to state data.
Iowa was second on the Times' list, which also includes U.S. territories, with Guam first at 290 cases per 100,000 population. The state had a total of 65,448 positive cases Tuesday afternoon, with 47,246 recoveries. There were 1,222 deaths, an increase of 106 over a roughly 24-hour period.
Pottawattamie County had 1,635 total COVID-19 cases out 17,627 tests at 3 p.m. Tuesday, which includes three positive antigen tests, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. There have been 1,371 recoveries and 34 deaths.
The county's 14-day positivity rate was at 9%.
The 14-day rate in Mills County was 7.6%. Mills County Public Health said Tuesday the county had 127 new cases over the previous week, with 84 recoveries. There were 92 tests over that time. The county had 117 cases and 72 recoveries the week before.
Montgomery County reported an additional death, according to state data. There have been 80 cases out of 1,560 tests in the county.
CDC has not reduced the death count related to COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not “backpedal” on the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, reducing the figure from nearly 154,000 to just over 9,000, as social media posts claimed.
The Associated Press reported the term “Only 6%” trended widely on Twitter over the weekend as supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory promoted tweets that falsely suggested the CDC had updated its records to show that only 6% of U.S. deaths tied to COVID-19 were legitimate.
The social media posts, which received hundreds of thousands of shares online, were based on a regularly updated CDC data table showing underlying conditions for those who died of COVID-19. The conditions included high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity, as well as problems that are caused by COVID-19 itself, such as respiratory failure and pneumonia.
The CDC data table is based on an analysis of death certificates that mention COVID-19 as a cause. For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned, the CDC notes.
The other 94% list COVID-19 and other conditions together. Among those deaths, there were, on average, 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death, the public health agency said.
As of Aug. 26, the CDC said, there were 161,332 deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate. Social media users over the weekend posted an older screenshot of the data that showed 153,504 deaths. The posts used the 6% figure to claim the U.S. death toll was much lower — 9,210.
“CDC just backpedaled (quietly) and adjusted the U.S. COVID deaths from 153,504 to 9,210. Admitting that their numbers are so (expletive) that they are off by a whopping 94%,” said a post being shared on Facebook Monday.
But such claims misrepresent the data. A death isn’t excluded from the COVID-19 tally just because the person was obese or had diabetes or dementia. Someone with heart problems can still be killed by COVID-19, and the death certificate could mention both as contributing.
Experts say it’s not surprising that so few people who died from COVID-19 had no underlying conditions listed on their death certificates. It is rare for people not to have multiple medical issues at death.
“The underlying cause of death is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person’s death," Dr. Robert Anderson, who oversees the CDC’s death statistics work, said in a statement. “In 92% of all deaths that mention COVID-19, COVID-19 is listed as the underlying cause of death."
Also, while death certificates are supposed to list any causes or conditions that contributed, past research has shown that the documents aren’t perfect. Doctors might not know — or specify — all the reasons behind a particular death.
More important, the CDC figures show what medical professionals have been saying since the outset of the pandemic — that the virus tends to have a more severe impact on people with underlying conditions.
For example, people died with diabetes not because of it, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University.
“If it hadn’t been for the COVID virus infection, these people would be living today," he said. “So yes, although they have contributing underlying chronic health factors, it’s still the COVID virus that killed them.”
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
• Stay home as much as possible.
• Self-monitor for symptoms.
• Call your physician if symptoms appear.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St., and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
— Beatrice Dupuy of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
