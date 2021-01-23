COVID-19 information, testing, and resources

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath and other symptoms, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public and a proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requires the use of masks in public when in contact with someone for 15 or more minutes. Make sure the mask covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well.

Public health officials recommend:

• Stay home as much as possible.

• Self-monitor for symptoms.

• Call your physician if symptoms appear.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.

• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.