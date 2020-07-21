COVID-19 outbreak reported at Council Bluffs long-term care facility

The Iowa Department of Public Health, via the state COVID-19 website, has reported a coronavirus outbreak at Risen Son Christian Village, 3000 Risen Son Blvd.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Monday that the three most recent COVID-19 deaths in the county were among residents — two men and one woman, each 81 or older. Those deaths were announced by the county on July 8, Friday and Saturday.
In a statement, Risen Son said 19 residents at Risen Son have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. All of the residents live in the skilled nursing center. The company said the majority of those infected are asymptomatic. The state website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, listed 24 cases at the facility. Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said that number includes duplicates.
Risen Son said 11 staff members have tested positive and are unable to return to work until “negative tests have been confirmed in coordination with the local health department’s guidance.”
Risen Son said the first positive case was reported on June 26 after widespread testing days earlier. Risen Son said testing has been frequent and widespread.
“We notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Ray Dickison, chief operating officer and leader of a COVID-19 task force for Risen Son parent company Christian Horizons.
In the statement, Risen Son said it continues to “enforce the recommended preventative actions, such as visitor restriction, associate screening, social distancing, eliminating all group dining, only conducting individualized, engagement activities for skilled nursing residents and implementing all infection control prevention and precautions.”
Wyant said, “Everything that Risen Son has been doing has been above and beyond to keep the residents they have that are currently positive safe.”
Pottawattamie County saw its total COVID-19 positive case numbers increase by 24 from Saturday evening to Monday afternoon.
The state COVID-19 website listed 923 positive cases around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, up from 899 listed around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the last count reported by the Nonpareil.
The site listed two new cases on Monday, eight on Sunday and 14 on Saturday. There have been 12,365 tests in the county, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, for a positive rate of 7.5%.
The site listed 696 recoveries in the county.
Asked for a summation of virus activity in the county, Wyant said, “Overall in the county, I would say we’re still really in the depths of this.”
Wyant said his department continues to work with businesses on precautions and guidance, and is also working with area schools on their plans for the upcoming school year.
“We have to be cautious. Proper hand hygiene, wearing masks — it really does make a difference,” he said. “The unselfish thing to do is to wear a face covering.”
Wyant noted “you only have to wear it in times you can’t social distance,” noting trips to the store and family gatherings among examples.
“Along with good health hygiene, that’s how we’ll be able to beat this thing,” he said.
Statewide, there are 39,108 positive cases out of 419,837 tests, for a 9.3% positive rate. The state lists 28,008 recoveries, and there have been 797 deaths.
Here’s a look at numbers in southwest Iowa, based on data from the counties and the state website:
Pottawattamie County — 923 cases, 696 recoveries, 12,365 tests, 7.5% of those tested have come back positive, 15 deaths
Mills County — 60 cases, 32 recoveries, 2,320 tests, 2.6%
Harrison County — 70 cases, 51 recoveries, 1,333 tests, 5.3%
Cass County — 30 cases, 28 recoveries, 1,094 tests, 2.7%
Shelby County — 125 cases, 121 recoveries, 1,297 tests, 9.6%
Montgomery County — 20 cases, 14 recoveries, 1,004 tests, 2%, two deaths
Monona County — 81 cases, 65 recoveries, 1,021 tests, 7.9%
Crawford County — 689 cases, 645 recoveries, 3,258 tests, 21.1%, three deaths
Page County — 32 cases, 20 recoveries, 1,421 tests, 2.3%
Fremont County — 14 cases, six recoveries, 516 tests, 2.7%
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in intensive care — both down from the Nonpareil’s last report on Friday.
The region has 212 inpatient beds available, up more than 20 from Friday, 25 intensive care beds available and 60 ventilators available, both comparable to Friday. There is one hospitalized COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
