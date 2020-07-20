COVID-19 outbreak reported at Council Bluffs long-term care facility

In the statement, Risen Son said it continues to "enforce the recommended preventative actions, such as visitor restriction, associate screening, social distancing, eliminating all group dining, only conducting individualized, engagement activities for skilled nursing residents and implementing all infection control prevention and precautions."

Wyant said, "Everything that Risen Son has been doing has been above and beyond to keep the residents they have that are currently positive safe."

Pottawattamie County saw its total COVID-19 positive case numbers increase by 24 from Saturday evening to Monday afternoon.

The state COVID-19 website listed 923 positive cases around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, up from 899 listed around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the last count reported by the Nonpareil.

The site listed two new cases on Monday, eight on Sunday and 14 on Saturday. There have been 12,365 tests in the county, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, for a positive rate of 7.5%.

The site listed 696 recoveries in the county.

Asked for a summation of virus activity in the county, Wyant said, "Overall in the county, I would say we’re still really in the depths of this."