COVID-19 pandemic hits area hard in March; Hanusa announces retirement from state government

March was the month when the year of 2020 took a dramatic turn for the worse. It’s when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Iowa and Pottawattamie County, when schools and many businesses were shut down and when the economy began its precipitous plunge.
State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa announced March 9 that she would not seek re-election for a sixth term in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, represented the 16th District that includes eastern and southern areas of Council Bluffs. She was elected to the seat in 2010. She chaired the House Economic Growth Committee for six years and more recently became Chair of the House Government Oversight Committee. She also sat on the Education, Labor, and Local Government Committees and the Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.
The first case of COVID-19 in Council Bluffs was confirmed March 9, when the illness was not widely spread. Pottawattamie County Health officials said March 10 there was no public exposure risk at Panera Bread, where the first infected person in Pottawattamie County worked. The restaurant closed Feb. 29 for a deep cleaning and remained closed until March 10.
The first Council Bluffs coronavirus patient was a woman age 41-60 who had traveled to California recently.
The Pottawattamie County GOP and Democratic Party county conventions were postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
Iowa Western Community College canceled all classes for the following week because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the college announced on March 13.
AMC Theatres, including its location in Council Bluffs, announced March 13 its full support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “social distancing” guidelines. From March 14 until April 30, AMC cut its seating capacity by 50% in every auditorium.
Hospitals in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska announced in mid-March that they would restrict visitors’ access because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Hospitals also said they would limit entry points and screen all visitors.
In Des Moines, Iowa leaders said on March 15 they would halt the current legislative session for at least 30 days after learning the state now has community spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the spreading coronavirus.
The 712 Initiative and Celebrate CB committee announced March 16 that in light of the most recent events related to COVID-19, the 2020 Celebrate CB parade and Celebration in the Park on May 16 had been cancelled.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency on March 17, activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan, which went into effect at noon on Tuesday. The order included the closure of a number of businesses throughout the state, including casinos, bars, sit-down restaurants and recreational facilities.
Area schools planning shorter closures moved to extend them March 17 to conform to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation that all schools close for four weeks to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, Heartland Christian and St. Albert schools said they would abide by the governor’s recommendation. Lewis Central planned to remain closed through April 10 and resume classes on April 13. Council Bluffs, Heartland Christian and St. Albert said they would be closed through April 13, resuming classes on April 14.
Missouri Valley, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood Community Schools also announced extensions March 17. Riverside, Treynor and Tri-Center planned to be closed through April 10 and resume classes on April 13. AHSTW, Missouri Valley and Underwood planned to be closed through April 13 and resume classes on April 14.
Council Bluffs closed city buildings because of COVID-19 concerns, following the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health. The city closed buildings to public access — including City Hall, Public Works, Police and Fire Department headquarters and the Recycling Center — at 11 a.m. on March 18. The Council Bluffs Recycling Center closed and would not be accepting drop-offs until further notice.
The city said many services would still be provided, and staff would continue to ensure essential services are maintained. Services were to be available by phone, email, the city’s website, or special appointment. All deadlines for permits, licenses, fines, etc., were suspended until further notice.
The Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors has approved up to $500,000 in emergency funding to help southwest Iowa nonprofits and public health organizations in crisis because of COVID-19. Additionally, the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation was taking donations to help nonprofits on the front line of mitigating need during the pandemic.
Iowa Western Community College discontinued its embattled physical therapy assistant program, the college’s board of trustees decided during a special meeting on March 16. The decision came just as a deadline for hiring a new director for the program passed. The college was unsuccessful at recruiting someone for the position.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration that provided additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic public health disaster.
The declaration suspended collection of penalties and interest on property taxes, limited evictions, allowed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to go and allowed government entities to hold public meetings electronically.
Three southwest foundations came together to lead the philanthropic response to the increasing needs in the region due to COVID-19. The Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, and Council Bluffs Schools Foundation created a fund that both members of the public can contribute to and nonprofits as well as public health organizations can access as needs mount in southwest Iowa communities.
Officials from Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Department of Revenue were on hand at a press conference March 23 with Gov. Kim Reynolds discussing two pieces of aid — federal and state monies — available for small businesses.
Reynolds announced the launch of a new Iowa Small Business Relief Program that will provide financial assistance to small businesses that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 in addition to offering Iowa businesses a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest, according to the governor’s office.
Authorities were taking steps to cut the number of inmates in Iowa’s prisons and jails amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The disease caused by the new coronavirus had yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail, officials told The Des Moines Register. But it posed a particular menace to overcrowded facilities, ACLU spokeswoman Veronica Fowler said.
In Pottawattamie County, Sheriff Jeff Danker said his office was citing offenders instead of arresting them where possible, “especially on non-violent crimes.”
Jail staff was working with the courts, pushing off many instances of scheduled jail time — for instance, Danker said, weekend jail sentences for drunken driving convictions.
All civil jury trials not in progress or scheduled to begin before May 4 were continued to an undetermined later date. Civil bench trials not in progress and scheduled before May 4 were continued to a date no earlier than May 4 or may be conducted by telephone, at the discretion of the judge. Judges have discretion on using video conferencing or telephone to conduct trials. Statutes of limitation were extended by 48 days.
Police were called to the area of 37th Street and Ellison Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. March 12 to investigate a report of gunshots. Officers then went to Immanuel after they were told of a shooting victim who had arrived in the emergency room. The victim of the fatal shooting was Daheem Conley, who had a 3-month-old child.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation on March 26, continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration that expanded and extended temporary retail business closures, suspended elective and nonessential medical and dental procedures and ordered health care facilities and nursing homes to engage in advanced health care screenings.
Both the new closures and existing retail closures to the public — including restaurants and bars — are extended to until at least April 7. The new closures were effective as of 10 p.m. on March 26.
Additional retail closures included bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry stores, luggage stores, cosmetic, beauty and perfume stores, florists and furniture and home furnishing stores.
Unemployment claims rose nearly 19-fold in Iowa during the previous week as the coronavirus pandemic that inflicted economic pain across the country left entire sectors of the job market in tatters, officials reported March 26 as the state recorded its biggest daily increase in cases.
Mark Eckman, executive director of the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, estimated that the city’s hotels and motels were at about 20% of capacity. Although figures for March were not yet available, occupancy stood at 65.5% in March of 2019 and rose to 74% in April last year.
