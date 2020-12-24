COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Pottawattamie County

At the clinic, attendees with appointments first go through a triage area to ensure they’re eligible for the vaccine — Wyant noted among the reasons a person might need to consult their physician before being vaccinated include allergies, if the person is on blood thinners, if they’re pregnant or nursing and if they’re immunocompromised. Then it’s time for the shot.

“Easy peasy,” Teresa Tenner of Minden said afterward. “No problem. And you even get a sucker afterward.”

Tenner is a member of the Minden Volunteer Fire Department and also the town’s city clerk.

“We need this to be over with. The doctors are saying it’s safe. It’s safe. The sooner more people get it, the better,” Tenner said.

Claudia Barajas, a nurse at Grifols plasma clinic in Council Bluffs, said she came to the MAC, “to protect everybody, to protect myself, protect everybody I work with, protect my family.”

“Finally, a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “This won’t be the end. But at least we can see its coming to an endpoint. And we can start moving forward with our lives.”

All Care Health Center received 100 doses and hopes to have all willing employees vaccinated by the end of next week.