COVID hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa; Harrison County passes mask mandate

A look at the state of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Council Bluffs metro area and state of Iowa, as case counts remain high.
The Metro Omaha Health Care Coalition saw available medical/surgical beds decrease from 365 on Monday to 230 on Friday. There were 230 out of 1,500 staffed beds available Friday, putting the occupancy rate at 85%. Occupancy was at 75% on Monday.
On Friday, the metro coalition — which includes Methodist Health System, CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine — provided its daily breakdown of hospital capacity in the area:
- 50 adult intensive care unit beds were available out of 309 staffed beds (84% occupancy rate).
- 14 pediatric ICU beds were available out of 41 staffed beds (66%).
- 258 total inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19; 94 are adult ICU level care (91 confirmed, three suspected to have COVID-19).
- 138 of the 376 ventilators in hospitals are in use. 25 ventilators are bei
- ng used for hospitalized patients either suspected or confirmed to have the disease.
In Iowa, there were 606 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, the highest number the state has seen since the pandemic began, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website. The state was at 605 hospitalized on Thursday, with 95 new hospitalizations listed Friday. There were 152 patients in intensive care on Friday.
In Iowa Regional Medical Coordination Center region four — which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties — there were 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with 11 in intensive care, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov. The region has been in the 40s for hospitalizations this week. The regional hospital numbers include some overlap with the coalition’s numbers.
The Associated Press reported that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 249, an increase of nearly 23%, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. Iowa has averaged about 1,400 new cases a day for the past week.
Asked about rising numbers and hospitalizations and the state of the pandemic in Iowa during a stop in Council Bluffs, Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “the same thing applies today as when we began this, simple things Iowans can do to prevent the spread of the virus.”
Reynolds listed the litany of precautions against COVID-19, including staying home when sick, washing hands often, social distancing and wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible.
“We’ve learned a lot more about the disease. So as we’ve seen our hospitalizations move up, some, we also know how to treat it better. So we’re seeing them get out of the hospital quicker,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds the state is doing outreach in communities that see an increase in cases.
“So that they are reminded of how they can play a role in bringing down community spread,” she said.
Reynolds said the state has increased testing, with targeting efforts, including at long-term care facilities and health care facilities.
The governor said her staff, Iowa Department of Public Health and RMCC region leaders are tracking numbers at each hospital to have an idea of capacity. Reynolds said about 11% of hospitalizations across the state are tied to COVID-19 patients.
“We had a lot of people that delayed care and just that are utilizing hospitals,” Reynolds said.
In Iowa, doctors and hospital officials are preparing for a system overrun by COVID patients by talking about how to transfer patients between hospitals and enacting surge plans that could turn non-hospital facilities into spots to handle any overflow.
“What we know is if the last four weeks are indicative of what happens over the next four weeks we will have the system overwhelmed,” Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, told the Associated Press. “If hospitalizations continue to increase at the exact same rate they have been for weeks, the math itself tells you that you run out of beds.”
Locally, in mid-October, CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said the health system has contingencies in place to increase capacity, including staffing capacity. One option is bringing in traveling nurses. The system is not looking at curtailing non-urgent and elective surgical procedures at this time, though the option remains if needed.
Harrison County passes mask mandate
Support Local Journalism
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution requiring masks in public on a 2-1 vote at a meeting on Thursday. The Harrison County Board of Health initially passed the resolution, sending it to the Board of Supervisors.
The resolution requires masking when public and indoors, with some exemptions. Go to NonpareilOnline.com to see the full resolution.
The Harrison County Department of Health that while there will be no fines or citations for noncompliance, research from other cities has shown that such a regulation increases overall use of face coverings. The department said the move may also help businesses to feel empowered to enact their own policies that align with the regulation.
County Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said the resolution will be reviewed by the county every 30 days. If the county sees 14 straight days of a 14-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.9% or lower, the restriction will be lifted for the next 30-day period.
Harrison County’s 14-day rate was at 21.4% on Friday, fifth-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day rate has been at 20% or higher for 21 straight days, according to Brake.
“We’re definitely not out of the woods yet. Hopefully this resolution and ore awareness of the community spread issue will continue to put us back down,” the public health director said.
Reynolds has not instituted a statewide mask mandate. The White House Coronavirus Task Force lists Iowa among states it recommends require masks.
The Associated Press reported officials in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, the state’s largest cities, have instituted mask requirements along with at least eight other cities, even though Reynolds insisted the rules couldn’t be enforced because she hasn’t issued a statewide order.
There are three COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Harrison County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 251 cases among residents, with 106 recoveries.
Harrison County reported its 16th COVID-19 death on Friday, a man 81 or older, Brake said. The department had not yet confirmed if the man was a long-term care facility resident. The department has reported at least 12 of the deaths were care facility residents.
The county was at 704 total COVID-19 cases out of 3,797 tests, with 330 recoveries, according to the state website on Friday afternoon.
Pottawattamie County and other news
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported a 46th COVID-19 death in the county, a Council Bluffs man between 61 and 80 years old who died last week.
The county was at 3,397 positive cases out of 27,148 tests at 3 p.m. on Friday. The county saw an increase of 141 cases and 464 tests over 72 hours since last reporting by the Nonpareil. The county’s 14-day rate was 12.5%, consistent with where it’s been for more than a week.
There have been 2,506 recoveries in the county.
Cass County, east of Pottawattamie County, was a 21.4% 14-day rate on Friday, tied with Harrison County for fifth-highest in the state.
Cass County has a second long-term care outbreak — at Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center according to the state. Combined, there are 96 cases and 15 recoveries among care facility residents in the county.
On Friday Iowa passed 1,700 COVID-19 deaths, with 1,706 listed on the state website. There were 124,878 cases out of 964,949 tests, with 92,374 recoveries.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!