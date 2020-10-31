COVID hospitalizations continue to climb in Iowa; Harrison County passes mask mandate

Reynolds the state is doing outreach in communities that see an increase in cases.

“So that they are reminded of how they can play a role in bringing down community spread,” she said.

Reynolds said the state has increased testing, with targeting efforts, including at long-term care facilities and health care facilities.

The governor said her staff, Iowa Department of Public Health and RMCC region leaders are tracking numbers at each hospital to have an idea of capacity. Reynolds said about 11% of hospitalizations across the state are tied to COVID-19 patients.

“We had a lot of people that delayed care and just that are utilizing hospitals,” Reynolds said.

In Iowa, doctors and hospital officials are preparing for a system overrun by COVID patients by talking about how to transfer patients between hospitals and enacting surge plans that could turn non-hospital facilities into spots to handle any overflow.