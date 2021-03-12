COVID likely 3rd-leading cause of death for 2020

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iowa. In the 12 months since, the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of more than 5,500 Iowans with more than 360,000 confirmed cases, according to state public health data.

Iowa’s Lee Enterprises newspapers and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids have produced a series of stories to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The series, which will run daily through Sunday will explore the devastation caused by the pandemic and the challenges it has created.

DES MOINES — As it turns out, COVID-19 was far worse than the flu.

COVID-19 likely will go down as the third-leading cause of death in Iowa in 2020, when 4,667 Iowans died of COVID-related causes, according to state public health data.

If the state’s five-year averages for causes of death hold, only cancer and heart disease will have claimed more Iowans’ lives than COVID-19 in 2020.

For the years 2015 to 2019, the most recent for which state data is available, an average of 7,124 Iowans each year died of heart disease and an average of 6,431 Iowans each year died of cancer.